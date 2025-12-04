NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets and Sherwood, Oilers Binnington Snag, Hughes Goes Viral

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Columbus Blue Jackets are pushing hard in the trade market, the Edmonton Oilers may be hitting a wall in their pursuit of a goaltending upgrade, and a video of Quinn Hughes’ phoning it in on a shift has added fuel to trade chatter. Meanwhile, one Maple Leafs forward may be running out of time to prove he belongs in Toronto’s lineup.

Blue Jackets Pushing for Sherwood as Trade Market Heats Up

The Columbus Blue Jackets have reportedly inserted themselves into one of the league’s most talked-about trade stories. They are reportedly emerging as a serious suitor for Vancouver Canucks winger Kiefer Sherwood.

Aaron Portzline writes:

“The Blue Jackets are among the clubs that have spoken to the Vancouver Canucks about trade scenarios, including a trade that could bring forward Kiefer Sherwood home to Columbus.” source – ‘Columbus Blue Jackets in a rut: How three coaches would fix their habit of blowing leads’ – Aaron Portzline – The Athletic – 12/01/2025

He also notes that the Boston Bruins are kicking tires and several teams like Sherwood’s $1.5 million cap hit, making it entirely possible a team overspends to acquire him before the deadline.

What might separate Columbus from the pack is their rumored willingness to sign Sherwood to a sizable long-term extension — potentially above $5 million per season.

Binnington-to-Oilers Rumors Hit a Major Roadblock

Talk of Jordan Binnington as Edmonton’s potential playoff savior has been circulating for weeks, but a new report may have slammed the brakes on that possibility. Andy Strickland on The Cam and Strick Podcast reported that the Oilers appear on Binnington’s no-trade list.

It’s unclear if Edmonton was truly pursuing Binnington as an option, but if they were, this is a complication that turns Edmonton from a logical fit into a questionable one.

Jordan Binnington, St. Louis Blues (Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images)

Nick Kypreos was the first to generate real league buzz about Edmonton being a fit, and if he was right in making the connection, it’s important to note that no-trade lists aren’t permanent. That said, something would have to change in St. Louis and for Binnington. Edmonton may have to convince Binnington personally, and it seems unlikely they would go to that length to make it possible to acquire him.

Quinn Hughes’ ‘Floating’ Shift Sparks Talk About His Future

A short viral clip has ignited significant buzz around Quinn Hughes, who appeared disengaged during a shift against Colorado. Social media reactions were harsh, with some fans claiming Hughes “already left Vancouver,” while others suggested the Canucks need to move on if this is the way Hughes is going to handle things moving forward.

The footage comes after weeks of speculation that Hughes is unhappy, and his recent media availabilities haven’t quieted that narrative.

The New Jersey Devils remain the team most closely linked to Hughes. Detroit is also reportedly in the mix. Elliotte Friedman openly questioned whether Steve Yzerman could possibly pass on an opportunity to acquire Hughes.

Maccelli Running Out of Time in Toronto?

Matias Maccelli’s situation with the Toronto Maple Leafs is becoming increasingly tenuous. Head coach Craig Berube said he liked the winger’s attitude but made it clear his play hasn’t been good enough to crack the lineup.

After a quiet performance against Washington, Berube opted not to change a winning lineup, leaving Maccelli on the outs. Berube said of the last time he put Maccelli in, “… there wasn’t a lot there. I thought he struggled in that game.”

With just four goals and nine points in 22 games, he hasn’t delivered the offensive punch Toronto hoped for when they acquired him. What this means for him moving forward or if the Leafs might explore other options remains to be seen.