Projected Lineups for Penguins vs Lightning – 12/4/25

The Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PENGUINS (13-7-5) at LIGHTNING (16-8-2)

7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SN-PIT, TVAS

Penguins projected lineup

Kevin Hayes — Sidney Crosby — Bryan Rust

Tommy Novak — Evgeni Malkin — Anthony Mantha

Rutger McGroarty — Ben Kindel — Ville Koivunen

Connor Dewar — Blake Lizotte — Bokondji Imama

Ryan Shea — Kris Letang

Parker Wotherspoon — Erik Karlsson

Ryan Graves — Connor Clifton

Tristan Jarry

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Joona Koppanen, Mathew Dumba

Injured: Rickard Rakell (hand), Caleb Jones (lower body), Justin Brazeau (upper body), Noel Acciari (upper body), Filip Hallander (blood clot)

Status report

The Penguins held an optional morning skate Thursday. ..Rakell, a forward, will be out for at least three more weeks.

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel — Nick Paul — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Zemgus Girgensons — Yanni Gourde — Pontus Holmberg

Dominic James — Curtis Douglas — Gage Goncalves

J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh

Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Emil Lilleberg

Declan Carlile — Max Crozier

Jonas Johansson

Brandon Halverson

Scratched: Jack Finley, Steven Santini

Injured: Brayden Point (undisclosed), Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed)

Status report

Vasilevskiy will not dress; Lightning coach Jon Cooper said he expects the goalie to play against the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Halverson was recalled from Syracuse of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will back up Johansson. … Crozier will enter the lineup for the first time since Nov. 16.

