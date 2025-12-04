Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Blue Jackets – 12/4/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmett Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond

Alex Debrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane

Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper

James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Computer– Michael Rasmussen

Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson

Kirill Marchenko — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger

Luca Del Bel Belluz — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom

Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce– Yegor Chinakhov

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson

Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro

Elvis Merzlikins

Jet Greaves

Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese

Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)

Status report

Rasmussen is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. … Marchenko returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … He will replace forward Luca Pinelli, who was loaned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Del Bel Belluz, recalled from Cleveland on Tuesday, replaces Aston-Reese, a forward.

