Projected Lineups for Red Wings vs Blue Jackets – 12/4/25

The Detroit Red Wings take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
RED WINGS (14-11-2) at BLUE JACKETS (12-9-5)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmett Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Lucas Raymond
Alex Debrincat — Andrew Copp — Patrick Kane
Elmer Soderblom — Nate Danielson — Marco Kasper
James van Riemsdyk — J.T. Computer– Michael Rasmussen
Simon Edvinsson — Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Travis Hamonic — Albert Johansson
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jonathan Berggren, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Mason Appleton (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Dimitri Voronkov — Adam Fantilli — Kent Johnson
Kirill Marchenko — Sean Monahan — Cole Sillinger
Luca Del Bel Belluz — Charlie Coyle — Isac Lundestrom
Miles Wood — Brendan Gaunce– Yegor Chinakhov
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk — Damon Severson
Brendan Smith — Dante Fabbro
Elvis Merzlikins
Jet Greaves
Scratched: Jake Christiansen, Zach Aston-Reese
Injured: Erik Gudbranson (hip), Boone Jenner (upper body), Mathieu Oliver (upper body)
Status report
Rasmussen is expected to play after leaving in the third period of a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday because of an undisclosed injury. … Marchenko returns after missing four games with a lower-body injury. … He will replace forward Luca Pinelli, who was loaned to Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Del Bel Belluz, recalled from Cleveland on Tuesday, replaces Aston-Reese, a forward.
