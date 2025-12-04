Reports Suggest Maple Leafs Among Teams Interested in Blake Coleman

According to reports from RG Media, the Toronto Maple Leafs are among teams showing strong interest in Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman.

In a report from this morning, RG Media’s James Murphy wrote that the Maple Leafs and Dallas Stars are two teams interested in the Flames forward. Murphy said he was told by numerous NHL sources that “two time Stanley Cup champion and Flames alternate captain Blake Coleman has generated increased trade interest in recent weeks, interest that could continue to rise as the NHL’s holiday trade freeze (Dec. 20 to 27) approaches.”

If this is the case, there could be a chance that the Maple Leafs look to get the trade across the finish line in order to help save what has been a very difficult season.

Maple Leafs Interested in Coleman

Coleman, 34, could be exactly what the Maple Leafs need up front. At just $4.9 million per season, he brings not only a cheap average annual value (AAV), he also plays well on both sides of the puck. He is a strong defensive forward but can also score. He has hit 15 plus goals seven times in his career, with his career high in goals coming just two seasons ago when he hit 30. However, it should be noted that Toronto would want him more for what he brings defensively and on the forecheck than his point production.

In Murphy’s report, he mentioned what the NHL executive told him.

“He’s a guy I think teams believe they could acquire for a lesser price than Kadri and Andersson, but a guy that also knows how to win. He’s got two Stanley Cup rings and was part of that Tampa run and a team that had plenty of winners and leaders. There’s a reason he’s got an A on his jersey now in Calgary, and by all accounts, he’s part of the reason this team may be losing more than they want, but they’re also competing.”

He also mentioned that a source told him: “Brad is a big fan of Blake, and he definitely has interest.” Murphy also made sure to note that Coleman signed with the Flames organization when Treliving was the general manager.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In a story that I wrote back on Nov. 26 titled “Maple Leafs Trade Targets: Tuch, Schenn and Coleman“, I wrote about how Coleman would be near perfect on the Maple Leafs. Because of how he can solidify the third line, which has proven to be a vital piece of any Stanley Cup championship team.

“He would be a great third line forward for the Maple Leafs. He would fit very well with Nicolas Roy and Bobby McMann as a heavy, reliable, hard forechecking line. This line would be similar to his time with the Tampa Bay Lightning when he played with Barclay Goodrow and Yanni Gourde.”

Over the past handful of games, the Maple Leafs have found a third line that works with Nicolas Roy, Bobby McMann and Dakota Joshua. However, if they were to acquire Coleman from Calgary, his fit on that line alongside Roy and McMann would be better than Joshua’s.

Ultimately, it would all come down to the asking price and if the Maple Leafs can afford it. Unfortunately, they do not have a ton of assets, especially considering that the Flames are heading into a re tool and rebuild. They would likely want to bring in some prospects or draft picks for Coleman, but that would be very difficult for Toronto to pull off.