The Blues Need to Extend Philip Broberg to Establish Their Future Core

When the St. Louis Blues acquired Philip Broberg via an offer sheet in August 2024, it was a calculated gamble on potential. Over a season later, the move looks not only like it is paying off, but also like the Blues have a top defenseman on their roster. As a result of Broberg’s emergence, the 24-year-old is looking at a vital contract negotiation. For the Blues, it could be a contract that locks up a top defenseman for their next competitive window.

After struggling to find a consistent role with the Edmonton Oilers, despite playing 10 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Broberg came to St. Louis with question marks, but also upside. With consistent minutes, a clearly defined role, and the freedom to play to his strengths (strong skating, transitional hockey, strong defensive zone play), Broberg has found his footing.

Broberg has become a top-four defenseman for the Blues. His ice time reflects that. In 81 games with the Oilers, he averaged just 12:42 of ice time. During his first season wearing the Blue Note, he averaged 20:30 of ice time. This trend has increased this season, as the Swedish native is averaging 23:15 on the ice.

These factors place Broberg in line for a significant raise on his next contract, which will kick in for the 2026-27 season. It is unclear how much he will make annually. Blues’ beat writer Jeremy Rutherford believes the defenseman could get an $8 million annual contract, but also acknowledged it could be more (from “Philip Broberg ‘has been incredible for us,’ but no contract talks yet with Blues”, The Athletic, Dec. 1, 2025). Even $8 million would be quite the jump from his current $4.6 million deal.

Why Broberg’s Value Has Risen So Rapidly

Several factors have led Broberg to enter the higher-tier contract conversation.

Age and Upside

Broberg will be 24 years old when his next contract begins. It is rare for a blueliner entering his prime, already logging heavy minutes, to reach a negotiation point without a long-term deal in place. Teams want cost certainty during a player’s prime seasons.

The Blues likely view Broberg as a player who should be signed before his market value escalates further.

NHL-Wide Salary Cap Growth

The NHL’s salary cap continues to rise. This has increased players’ salaries, even if they do not put up points, through elite point production. Sometimes, a player will receive a nice payday as long as they can put up modest points while handling 20-plus minutes per game.

Premium on Skating Defenseman

Broberg’s skating ability could be considered elite. He exits the zone with efficiency and can quickly create scoring opportunities. Examples can be seen in some of the last few games, in which the Blues scored goals on plays that started with Broberg carrying the puck into the offensive zone.

Role in Blues’ Long-Term Structure

The Blues are establishing a core centered around players like Robert Thomas, Jordan Kyrou, and Jimmy Snuggerud, among others. Broberg can be a core member of the team’s defense. With players like Justin Faulk and Cam Fowler aging, and we cannot forget that Father Time is undefeated, the Blues will need a young player to anchor the blue line in the years to come.

Comparable Contracts

To determine whether Broberg could earn $8 million or more, it is essential to examine similar deals signed by players in recent years.

Owen Power – $8.35 Million Per Season

Owen Power signed a long-term deal early in his career based on upside and top-pair potential. Broberg is older than Power was at the time of his extension, but there is still a trend in usage and long-term importance.

Bowen Byram – $6.25 Million Per Season

Bowen Byram’s long-term projection has aligned well with Broberg’s current value. Furthermore, Byram may have earned a higher annual salary had it not been for his injury history.

K’Andre Miller – $7.5 Million Per Season

Part of that amount is a signing bonus K’Andre Miller was given when he signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Regardless, Miller’s style of play is similar to Broberg’s, a large defenseman who skates well and excels in the defensive zone.

Evan Bouchard – $10.5 Million Per Season

Broberg’s former teammate in Edmonton signed a big deal last summer. Unlike Broberg, Evan Bouchard is more of an offensive-minded defenseman but is improving defensively. Broberg getting paid $10 million or more may be unlikely.

Projected Contract: Term and Cap Hit

Given the Blues’ roster construction and Broberg’s age, both sides would benefit from a long-term contract.

Projected Deal: 7 or 8 Years

The Blues want to avoid Broberg hitting unrestricted free agency, where teams with more money to spend could offer him more than the Blues can afford. A seven or eight-year deal helps avoid that.

Projected Average Annual Value (AAV): $8-9 Million

Broberg certainly has more negotiating power now than he did when he joined the Blues in August 2024. If the Blues can sign him early, they could keep the AAV closer to $8 million.

Is This A Good Deal for the Blues?

The short answer is yes.

Players with Broberg’s age, skating ability, and defensive reliability rarely hit the open market. Locking him up now ensures St. Louis has a foundational top-four defender throughout his prime.

General manager Doug Armstrong learned the hard way what happens when an organization lets a top defenseman leave. Losing Alex Pietrangelo closed the team’s Stanley Cup window much earlier than it would have been had they been able to retain him. No, Broberg is not on the same level as Pietrangelo, but the principle is the same. Furthermore, to contend in a competitive league, the Blues need to be prepared to invest money in a young player who can be part of the team’s future core.

Armstrong may be stepping down as general manager after this season, but there is no doubt how valuable it can be to the team’s future if he is able to lock up Broberg sooner rather than later.

Final Thoughts

Broberg’s next contract could be a defining moment for him and the Blues. The organization took a gamble on him with the offer sheet, and the results say it was worth taking. Broberg, once an unfinished product with upside, has developed into a top-four defenseman who continues to get better. He is young, a strong skater, and can play on both sides of the ice.

Broberg is no longer a reclamation project. He is the future of the team’s defense.