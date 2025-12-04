Projected Lineups for Predators vs Panthers – 12/4/25

The Nashville Predators take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (9-13-4) at PANTHERS (12-12-1)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos — Ryan O’Reilly — Luke Evangelista
Filip Forsberg — Erik Haula — Jonathan Marchessault
Michael Bunting — Tyson Jost — Ozzy Wiesblatt
Reid Schaefer — Fedor Svechkov — Matthew Wood
Spencer Stastney — Roman Josi
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Nicolas Hague — Adam Wilsby
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: None
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body), Michael McCarron (lower body), Justin Barron (lower body), Nick Perbix (upper body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Perbix is day to day; the defenseman did not play in a 5-1 win against the Calgary Flames on Tuesday.
Panthers projected lineup
Brad Marchand — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — A.J. Greer
Jesper Boqvist — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Noah Gregor — Jack Studnicka — Luke Kunin
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango — Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Jeff Petry, Jack Devine
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report:
Sebrango will return to the Florida lineup for the first time since Nov. 22 in place of Petry. … Verhaeghe will return after missing a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday for the birth of his son.
