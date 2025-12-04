Projected Lineups for Maple Leafs vs Hurricanes – 12/4/25

The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lenovo Center. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
MAPLE LEAFS (12-11-3) at HURRICANES (16-7-2)
7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineups
Matthew Knies — Auston Matthews — Max Domi
Easton Cowan — John Tavares — William Nylander
Dakota Joshua — Nicolas Roy — Bobby McMann
Steven Lorentz — Scott Laughton — Nicholas Robertson
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Troy Stetcher
Simon Benoit — Phillippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Calle Jarnkrok, Matias Maccelli, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Anthony Stolarz (upper body), Brandon Carlo (lower body)
Status report
The Maple Leafs held an optional morning skate and will use the same lineup from a 4-1 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.
Hurricanes projected lineup
Andrei Svechnikov — Sebastian Aho — Seth Jarvis
Nikolaj Ehlers — Logan Stankoven — Jackson Blake
William Carrier — Jordan Staal — Jordan Martinook
Taylor Hall — Mark Jankowski — Eric Robinson
K’Andre Miller — Sean Walker
Shayne Gostisbehere — Jalen Chatfield
Alexander Nikishin — Joel Nystrom
Frederik Andersen
Brandon Bussi
Scratched: Mike Reilly
Injured: Jaccob Slavin (lower body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi (lower body), Pyotr Kochetkov (undisclosed)
Status report:
The Hurricanes did not hold a morning skate.
