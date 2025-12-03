Hurricanes’ Brandon Bussi Has Been A Lifeline in the Crease

Heading into the 2025-26 season, the sense was that Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen would be the Carolina Hurricanes’ tandem. After signing Andersen during the 2025 NHL Playoffs, it felt like they were set in the crease. However, that has not been the case. Between Kochetkov being out twice now due to injury, Andersen’s up-and-down start, and Cayden Primeau getting claimed and then re-claimed from the Toronto Maple Leafs, a ton has happened. In all of that time, Sound Beach, NY native Brandon Bussi has surged as the linchpin for the Hurricanes in the blue paint.

Bussi’s Surging Start to Hurricanes’ Career

Bussi was on his way to Charlotte to play for the Checkers in the American Hockey League (AHL) following his first-ever training camp with the Florida Panthers. After playing 111 AHL games with the Providence Bruins, but never getting a chance with the Boston Bruins, it seemed like a change was needed. On that drive from Sunrise, FL, to Charlotte, life would change again for the 27-year-old New Yorker.

After eight starts into his NHL career, not with the Panthers, but with the Hurricanes, he’s on a run that any goalie would love to have to begin his career. Bussi is 7-1-0 with a 2.11 goals-against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%). He also tallied his first NHL assist against the New York Islanders on Oct. 30 and then his first career NHL shutout on Nov. 30 versus the Calgary Flames. The Hurricanes play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 30; maybe there will be more magic for Bussi?

Bussi wrapped up November with a 4-0-0 record, currently on a five-game winning streak, and posted a 1.98 GAA and a .895 SV%. That was following an October in which he went 3-1-0 in his first four starts. He has not been just a placeholder, but a lifeline for the Hurricanes, despite Kochetkov missing time and Andersen being 5-6-2 in 13 starts. Not all of that is on Andersen, but Bussi has given the Hurricanes 14 more points this season when he’s in the crease.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Brandon Bussi comes out onto the ice after their victory against the New York Islanders (James Guillory-Imagn Images)

Even Rod Brind’Amour has been impressed with his play. Following Bussi’s shutout win over the Flames, he stated, “He’s been great for us. He’s come up with the timely saves. That’s how I sum it up. It’s not like we’ve been leaving him out to dry or giving up 40 shots a night. It’s not really that, but if there’s a breakaway here or there, those are huge moments in tight games. Every game, it’s almost been the same story. It’s timely saves that allow us to have a chance, and that’s what you ask for.”

Bussi, for the most part, has kept the Hurricanes in a ton of games, and he’s been rewarded with more starts as the season has progressed. There were a couple of games the team needed to pick him up; however, most of the wins were because of Bussi’s clutch saves at the right moment.

It’ll be interesting to see how things progress in the crease once Kochetkov comes back from his current injury. He’s 4-0-0 with a 1.70 GAA and a .926 SV%. Plus, Brind’Amour is loyal to his veterans, meaning Andersen will get a fair amount of starts as well. It won’t be easy trying to juggle three goalies to get proper ice time and not be rusty. However, it’s a good problem to have when teams around the NHL are trying to manage with a mixed bag of usage of their tandems.

Bussi is set to be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) on July 1 next year. He’s been a workhorse in the net for the Hurricanes in his first true test in the NHL. Furthermore, he is getting closer to making Eric Tulsky and the front office have a conversation to keep him in Raleigh after this season. If he manages to keep his current form going, there’s a good chance he could get an extension sooner rather than later. Until then, only time will tell on that front.