Devils’ Cody Glass Records 100th NHL Point

While the New Jersey Devils had an unfortunate 8-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, Dec. 11, one player recorded a career milestone. Forward Cody Glass recorded his 100th NHL point.

Cody Glass cracks 100. pic.twitter.com/I2uWn2Ovax — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 12, 2025

On a 4-on-4 chance late in the third period, Glass won the faceoff in the Lightning’s zone. The Devils kept control, and Simon Nemec passed the puck back to Glass. He skated it into the neutral zone and passed it up to Paul Cotter. He had a breakaway chance and put the puck into the net for the Devils’ last goal of the night. It was with this primary assist that Glass recorded his 100th NHL point.

Glass’ NHL career kicked off when he was selected sixth overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft. He didn’t start playing in the NHL until the 2019-20 season, where he played 39 games and recorded 12 points. He spent one more season with Vegas, playing 27 games and recording 10 points.

On July 17, 2021, Glass was traded to the Nashville Predators in exchange for Nolan Patrick. Glass played in Nashville for three seasons. He played in 121 games and recorded 63 points.

Following the 2023-24 season, Glass was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Aug. 13, 2024. In exchange, Nashville received Jordan Frasca, a third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. He began the 2024-25 season in Pittsburgh, where he recorded 15 points in 51 games.

Glass never finished a full season with Pittsburgh; he was traded to the Devils on March 7, 2025. He was traded with Johnathan Gruden, and in exchange, the Penguins received Chase Stillman, Max Graham, and a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft. Glass finished out the 2024-25 season with New Jersey, playing 14 games and recording seven points.

During the offseason ahead of the 2025-26 season, the Devils signed Glass to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.5 million. So far this season, he has played in 20 games and has recorded seven points.

Glass has been a strong member of the Devils’ bottom six. He has offensive skill and can jump into the top six as needed, especially with all the injuries the Devils have been accruing. Locking him up for two more years was a great move from the Devils this offseason, perhaps more beneficial than they realized it was going to be.

Congratulations to Cody Glass on his 100th NHL point!