3 Positives & 3 Negatives From Maple Leafs’ Loss to Sharks

Some games leave you confused. Why, after two weeks of showing up and committing to play coach Craig Berube’s style to a tee, did the Toronto Maple Leafs put up a night of two steps forward and three steps back? Last night they did just that.

The Maple Leafs had been showing signs of a team that was starting to take their work seriously — tight shifts, smart support, and a bit of backbone. But against the San Jose Sharks, they mixed promise with passivity, and in the end, it cost them. Their 2–0 lead evaporated, and an overtime that should’ve been theirs slipped away. They lost 3-2 in overtime.

Related: 5 Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ 3-2 Overtime Loss to Sharks

Still, buried in the mess were a couple of things worth holding on to. And, just as clearly, there were a few warning signs that the team shouldn’t keep ignoring. Today seemed a perfect day to construct a post that focuses on both positives and negatives.

Three Maple Leafs Positives

Three positives emerged from the game from the Maple Leafs’ perspective.

Positive 1. Dennis Hildeby Continues to Look Like the Real Deal

If you’re looking for bright spots, start in goal. Dennis Hildeby made 29 saves and showed the calm a young goalie usually has to grow into. The penalty shot stop on Ty Dellandrea was the kind of moment that can rattle a new goalie. Instead, he stood his ground and kept the game steady.

Dennis Hildeby, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Even the OT winner came off a rebound on a scramble. It was one of those chaotic plays where the goalie’s doing all he can to stay upright. Hildeby has given the Maple Leafs more stability than anyone expected at this early stage. That’s something to appreciate.

Positive 2. The Maple Leafs’ Power Play Finally Woke Up

Auston Matthews’ one-timer off a William Nylander feed broke an ugly Maple Leafs’ drought with the man advantage. The team had been on a power-play slump, going 0-for-12 recently and 2-for-28 overall. For a team with this kind of skilled talent, those numbers shouldn’t happen. Ever.

Related: The Real Reasons the Canadiens Can’t Stop Bleeding Goals

But the goal wasn’t just a lucky bit of relief; it actually looked like a group remembering how to move the puck with purpose. Nylander had two assists and looked far more engaged than he had in the previous week. They could’ve had a couple more with the chances they created. At least that’s a sign of life.

Positive 3. The Maple Leafs Put Up a Solid First 40 Minutes

The Maple Leafs weren’t bad early. In fact, they looked organized and fairly sharp through two periods. They controlled the pace, got bodies moving, and handled the Sharks’ young legs without getting sucked into a track meet.

Here, William Nylander (who had a solid game against the Sharks last night for the Toronto Maple Leafs) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

A 2–0 lead should have put the Sharks away. For stretches, Toronto looked like the experienced team they’re supposed to be. Then they forgot to show up.

Three Maple Leafs Negatives

The three Maple Leafs’ negatives were far too easy to pull from the game.

Negative 1. The Maple Leafs’ Third Period Was Passive and Costly

Berube spoke about it after the game: the Maple Leafs got passive. Turnovers crept in. Battles that had been won earlier were suddenly lost. The Sharks outshot them 11–5 in the third period, and it felt like the game tilted as soon as Toronto tried to protect the lead instead of building on it.

Related: Patrick Marleau’s Lasting Maple Leafs Legacy

That’s the kind of mindset that keeps a good team from becoming a great one. In short, they tried to control what the other team did (not score) rather than what they did (keep pushing their game).

Negative 2. Poor Maple Leafs Details at the Worst Possible Times

Between the offside scare, the failed clears, and the team’s inability to close out the final two minutes, the Maple Leafs didn’t manage the moment well. Klingberg’s tying goal at 18:35 came because the Sharks were more connected. They did the little things better, like their screens, timing, and focus.

John Klingberg, who played with the Toronto Maple Leafs, scored the game-tying goal last night.

(Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Too often, Toronto reacted rather than dictated. Their lack of attention to even the most routine on-ice actions put their goalie in a pickle time after time, and he couldn’t stop them all.

Negative 3. The Maple Leafs’ Overtime Effort Fell Flat

For a team with their talent, overtime should be their playground. Instead, it was tentative and disjointed. And, worse yet, from a fan’s perspective, it was redundant. The Sharks didn’t need to do anything special; they just waited for the Maple Leafs to make a mistake. And Toronto did just that. They got into trouble with decisions that were too slow and touches that were too sloppy.

Related: 4 Ex-Maple Leafs Who’d Make the Best Neighbours

The eventual winner came after Hildeby made the first save, but no help arrived quickly enough to clean up the rebound. That’s not structure; that’s mental fatigue or inattention.

The Bottom Line From the Maple Leafs’ Perspective

This game wasn’t a disaster, and if it were a wake-up call, at least it came with a point attached. But the game wasn’t a step forward either. The Maple Leafs had stretches where they looked composed and dangerous, followed by long runs where they looked like they were waiting for the buzzer. They looked uninterested.

A loss like this won’t define their season, but it does show why the team still lives on the edge between “almost there” and “not quite enough.” They’ll get a chance to fix things Saturday against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. By the way, former Maple Leaf Zach Hyman had a hat trick last night, and McDavid assisted on all four of the Oilers’ goals.

Imagine what that game will look like if the Maple Leafs show up with the same disinterest they showed against the Sharks. The Oilers put up a nine-spot a week ago against the Seattle Kraken. Could they hit 10 on the Maple Leafs?

The answer to this question is simple: Will the Maple Leafs show up like the team that cares, or the one that drifts?