Blue Jackets Need to Lean Into More Defensive Mindset

The Columbus Blue Jackets are mired in a four-game losing streak entering Saturday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights. They also allow the most shots in the NHL per game. They’re last in the East conference in both third period and total goal differential.

The Blue Jackets have allowed 19 goals in their last four games, an average of 4.75 goals per game. Needless to say, but their defense has been not up to par not only now but all season.

It shouldn’t then come as a surprise that players who spoke to the Hockey Writers this morning mentioned one theme about what they need to do moving forward. They stated they need to focus on their defense and be better. Going up against an opponent like the Golden Knights, it makes sense.

Inside the Room

We caught up with both defenseman Brendan Smith and forward Isac Lundestrom on Saturday morning. Smith has been through his share of different situations throughout his NHL career and would have a handle on what’s needed to reverse a losing streak.

Lundestrom spent his entire career in Anaheim until being signed by the Blue Jackets. He’s also getting a chance in the top-six Saturday thanks to some reworked lines by Dean Evason. Versatility was cited as a reason for the added opportunity.

Both players pointed to defense as where things have to start turning around. Here’s Smith.

“I think the biggest thing is just go back to the basics and fundamentals,” Smith said. “Playing, make sure you start from within. So good defense and making sure you take care of our house first and then ultimately will put you in good positions offensively. When you’re on a losing streak most times, it’s due to too many goals against and your ultimate goal is to go in the next game and try to win 1-0. Take care of your end first and then the chips kind of fall out correctly by doing that.”

Brendan Smith said the Blue Jackets need to get back to basics. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now here’s Lundestrom. Not only does he have his defensive responsibilities to worry about, he has to play with new linemates in Sean Monahan and Dmitri Voronkov.

“I think I don’t want to change anything to my game,” Lundestrom said. “I want to be a good two-way guy out there. I think that’s got to start in the defensive zone. I think we let in too many goals lately here. If you’re good in the defensive zone, the offense will come because we have a lot of skilled guys. I think we have to simplify the game.”

Ugly Numbers

The Blue Jackets are now tied with the Buffalo Sabres for the fifth-worst goals against in the NHL at 3.48. Couple with scoring just 2.90 goals per game, this has been a factor in the Blue Jackets falling down the standings.

Their once strong 5-on-5 play has taken a hit. Teams are converting virtually every mistake they make into goals. The Blue Jackets have to find a commitment to playing in their own zone in order to stop this losing streak.

Given the games upcoming before the Christmas break which include the Ducks twice, the Wild with Quinn Hughes and the Kings, this stretch for the Blue Jackets cannot be a big losing streak going into the break. Their path to the playoffs would become a mountain if that were to happen.

But it’s one game at a time. The Blue Jackets need to simplify. And they need to prioritize their defensive zone. That’s what will finally get them on the right path again.