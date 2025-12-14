Islanders Hold Off Lightning Comeback, Win 3-2 in Shootout

The New York Islanders prevail over the Tampa Bay Lightning again, this time taking them down in the shootout, 3-2. The Lightning mounted a comeback after falling behind 2-0, but they weren’t able to seal the deal.

The Islanders won their third straight game. Meanwhile, the Lightning lost their fifth in the last seven games.

Islanders Hang on to Topple Lightning

Matthew Schaeffer began the scoring in the game in the opening minutes of play on a power-play goal to make it 1-0. Calum Ritchie extended the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period. The lead would hold until the halfway mark in the game. Then, the Lightning started to get back in it.

Darren Raddysh continued his offensive run with a power-play goal to cut the lead in half in the second period. JJ Moser knotted the game up at two goals each in the opening minutes of the third period.

Related: Islanders Holding Their Breath After Bo Horvat’s Early Exit

Regulation wound down with the game still tied, ensuring that each team would walk away with at least a point apiece. Neither team could find the back of the net in overtime, so a shootout was set to decide the game.

Through the first two turns, each team got a goal in. Mat Barzal scored one for the Islanders, and Brayden Point got one for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov found himself in the position to put the Lightning ahead, but he was stopped by Ilya Sorokin. Emil Heineman followed it up with a goal to end the shootout and pick up a win for New York.

Game winner? GAME WINNER. pic.twitter.com/7VHlEwRLpy — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 13, 2025

Sorokin stood talk for the Islanders, stopping 32 of 34 between the pipes to set them up for the win. Meanwhile, Lightning goalie Jonas Johansson saved just 15 of 17 shots he faced.

The Islanders will hit the road for action on Tuesday when they face the Detroit Red Wings. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Lightning will head home for a game on Monday against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

Three Stars of the Game