Oilers’ Offence Explodes in 6-3 Win Over Maple Leafs

The home team took a 2-1 lead 4:54 into the middle frame. Toronto won multiple battles in the offensive zone, which resulted in a few quality chances. Jarry stopped the first high-danger chance, but Matthew Knies retrieved the puck and found Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who ripped the one-timer past the goaltender.

However, McDavid added his second of the contest to tie the game at two 10:29 into the second period. He drove hard to the blue paint and defenceman Troy Stecher shot the puck into his own net trying to clear it. Then, the visitors took the lead with 31 seconds remaining in the period. Edmonton entered the zone with speed and Leon Draisaitl found Darnell Nurse with a cross-seem pass, and he ripped the one-timer past Hildeby. The Oilers had a 13-12 shot advantage in the period, and 25-22 overall.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid celebrates scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

The Oilers took a 4-2 lead early in the third period. Draisaitl threw the puck on the net, and Vasily Podkolzin tipped it past the netminder for his seventh of the season. Then, shortly after, Podkolzin added his second of the game off Draisaitl’s centring pass in tight. The road team continued to pour it on midway through the final frame. Edmonton created chaos in front of the net, and Zach Hyman chipped the puck past Hildeby, resulting in a goalie change as Artur Akhtyamov took over in the crease.

Steven Lorentz added a goal to make it 6-3 courtesy of a one-timer set up by Jake McCabe with 48 seconds remaining in the period. Jarry stopped 25 of 28 shots for an .893 save percentage (SV%) in his Oilers debut. Meanwhile, Hildeby stopped 27 of 32 shots for an .844 SV% in the loss, while Akhtyamov stopped all five shots he faced in relief.