NHL Morning Recap – December 16, 2025

Today, we will be looking at the scores of the 5 NHL games that were played on Dec. 15, 2025. Which included a big rivalry game between the Florida Panthers and the Tampa Bay Lightning. As well as the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars battle it out in the late game.

PANTHERS 5 at LIGHTNING 2

Florida Panthers Scoring Summary

P1 2:16 – Sam Reinhart (16) from Aaron Ekblad (8)

P1 3:48 – Anton Lundell (10) from Uvis Balinskis (5), Seth Jones (14)

P2 11:48 – Brad Marchand (19) from Carter Verhaeghe (16), Ekblad (9)

P2 18:08 – Reinhart (17) from Mackie Samoskevich (12)

P3 6:37 – Verhaeghe (10) from Balinskis (6)

Tampa Bay Lightning Scoring Summary

P2 19:27 – Maxwell Crozier (1) from Oliver Bjorkstrand (10), Brayden Point (12)

P3 2:11 – J.J. Moser (3) from Point (13), Darren Raddysh (17)

DUCKS 4 at RANGERS 1

Anaheim Ducks Scoring Summary

P2 7:18 – Jackson LaCombe (5) from Ryan Poehling (7), Jacob Trouba (10)

P3 5:51 – Cutter Gauthier (17) from Beckett Sennecke (17), Olen Zellweger (9)

P3 19:38 – Gauthier (18) from Leo Carlsson (24), Alex Killorn (8)

P3 19:57 – Pavel Mintyukov (3) from Poehling (8), Ross Johnston (6)

New York Rangers Scoring Summary

P2 16:18 – Matthew Robertson (2) from Artemi Panarin (23), Alexis Lafreniere (11)

SENATORS 3 at JETS 2 – OT

Senators Come Back Late in Third; Defeat Jets 3-2 in Overtime

Ottawa Senators Scoring Summary

P2 10:47 – Nick Cousins (5) from Kurtis MacDermid (1), Tim Stutzle (16)

P3 18:06 – Jake Sanderson (7) from Stutzle (17)

OT 2:11 – Brady Tkachuk (2) from Stutzle (18), Sanderson (19)

Winnipeg Jets Scoring Summary

P2 15:37 – Neal Pionk (2) from Kyle Connor (26), Cole Perfetti (5)

P2 18:35 – Logan Stanley (6) from Morgan Barron (5), Gabriel Vilardi (14)

PREDATORS 5 at BLUES 2

Forsberg’s Hat Trick Leads the Predators to Another Win Over the Blues

Nashville Predators Scoring Summary

P1 0:27 – Filip Forsberg (12) from Ryan O’Reilly (15), Brady Skjei (9)

P2 1:23 – Michael Bunting (9) from Nick Perbix (4), Erik Haula (13)

P2 5:31 – Forsberg (13) from Steven Stamkos (4), Roman Josi (11)

P2 18:45 – Reid Schaefer (3) from Josi (12)

P3 16:09 – Forsberg (14) from O’Reilly (16)

St. Louis Blues Scoring Summary

P1 10:06 – Dalibor Dvorsky (4) from Hugh McGing (1), Justin Faulk (10)

P3 8:29 – Dvorsky (5) from Jake Neighbours (7), Pavel Buchnevich (12)

KINGS 1 at STARS 4

DeSmith Stops 27, Stars Defeat Kings 4-1

Los Angeles Kings Scoring Summary

P2 11:03 – Andrei Kuzmenko (5) unassisted

Dallas Stars Scoring Summary

P2 15:42 – Matt Duchene (2) from Mikko Rantanen (30), Wyatt Johnston (22)

P3 6:12 – Oskar Back (2) from Radek Faksa (11), Colin Blackwell (5)

P3 16:11 – Mikko Rantanen (14) from Thomas Harley (10)

P3 19:28 – Wyatt Johnston (17) from Duchene (2)