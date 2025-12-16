Senators Come Back Late in Third; Defeat Jets 3-2 in Overtime

The Ottawa Senators came back to defeat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime at Canada Life Centre Monday night. Brady Tkachuk played the hero at 2:11 in the extra frame, finishing off a two-on-one rush with Tim Stutzle. HEY, HEY, WHADDYA SAY! 🙌



Brady Tkachuk wins it in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/Krh5jtZrAk — NHL (@NHL) December 16, 2025 Stutzle had three assists in the game, while Jake Sanderson and Nick Cousins also scored for the Senators. Neal Pionk and Logan Stanley scored for the Jets. The Senators improved to 15-13-4 with the win. The Jets fell to 15-15-2 with the loss.

Game Recap

The first period went by without a goal. The Senators had two power-play opportunities and the Jets had one, but both clubs’ penalty kills stood strong.

The Senators broke the ice halfway through the second when Cousins, who was wide open, fired a wrist shot that snuck through Connor Hellebuyck’s blocker-side arm.

Nick Cousins, Ottawa Senators (Terrence Lee-Imagn Images)

The Jets then struck for two goals late in the frame to take a 2-1 lead into the third. First, with just over four minutes to go, Pionk slammed a one-timer from the point past Linus Ullmark. The puck appeared to change direction on the way to the net.

Then, with 1:25 to go, Stanley continued his heater by scoring his sixth of the season — snapping a puck short side on Ullmark — to surpass his output from his first five seasons combined.

The score remained 2-1 until 1:54 left in regulation, when Sanderson, with the net empty, tied the game on a point shot that deflected in off Mark Scheifele’s stick.

The game went to overtime, and after an excellent stop by Ullmark on Kyle Connor, Tkachuk put a bow on the proceedings with his second of the season.

Notes & Observations

Hellebuyck, in his second game back after an arthroscopic knee surgery, made 28 saves on 31 shots. Ullmark stopped 23 of 25.

The Jets’ power play went zero for two while the Senators went zero for three.

The Jets are back in action Wednesday in St. Louis, where they’ll face the Blues in the first game of a three-game road trip to close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule. The Senators will return home to host the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday in the first game of a two-game homestand.