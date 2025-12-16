DeSmith Stops 27, Stars Defeat Kings 4-1

The Dallas Stars (22-7-5) defeated the Los Angeles Kings (14-9-9) 4-1 at American Airlines Center on Monday night.

Matt Duchene, Oskar Back, Mikko Rantanen, and Wyatt Johnston scored for the Stars. Casey DeSmith made 27 saves.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Kings. Darcy Kuemper made five saves before exiting in the first period. Anton Forsberg made 17 saves.

Game Recap

The Stars thought they scored the opening goal in the first period on a bank shot from Johnston from behind the net that went off Kuemper and in, but was ruled no goal. On the play, Rantanen appeared to run over Kuemper. No penalty was called, but Kuemper left the game and did not return.

Kuzmenko officially opened the scoring at 11:03 on the power play. DeSmith mishandled the puck at the tip of the crease and Kuzmenko took advantage for his fifth goal of the season.

Shortly after a Dallas power play expired, Duchene evened the game up with a back-door tap-in thanks to a perfect pass from Rantanen at the half wall.

The Stars gained their first lead of the night at 6:12 of the third period. Radek Faksa took a fluttering slap shot from the point, and it was Back who had the shoulder-high tip-in for his second of the season.

At 16:11, Rantanen took advantage of a brutal Kings’ giveaway in the Stars’ defensive zone, skated the puck the length of the ice on the right side, cut around the last defender into the slot, and sniped the puck through the five-hole of Forsberg.

Johnston sealed the 4-1 win with an empty-net goal at 19:28.

The Kings outshot the Stars 28-26 and went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Stars went 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Up Next

The Kings are in Sunrise on Wednesday night to take on the Florida Panthers, while the Stars will be in California on Thursday night to take on the San Jose Sharks.