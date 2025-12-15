Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Rangers – 12/15/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (19-12-1) at RANGERS (16-13-4)
7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG
Ducks projected lineup
Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke
Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry
Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Ryan Strome
Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba
Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas
Olen Zellweger — Ian Moore
Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso
Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Drew Helleson, Jansen Harkins
Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)
Status report
Mintyukov will play after being a healthy scratch against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He will likely replace Helleson, a defenseman.
Rangers projected lineup
Conor Sheary — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Jonny Brodzinski
Brett Berard — Noah Laba — Will Cuylle
Taylor Raddysh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider
Carson Soucy — Will Borgen
Uhro Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Mika Zibanejad, Jaroslav Chmelar, Scott Morrow
Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
Zibanejad will be scratched after the forward missed a team meeting Monday, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. … Rempe was activated from injured reserve, and Sullivan sounded optimistic he will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23. He missed 24 games.
