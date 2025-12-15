Projected Lineups for Ducks vs Rangers – 12/15/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Gardens. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DUCKS (19-12-1) at RANGERS (16-13-4)

7 p.m. ET; Victory+, KCOP-13, MSG

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn

Chris Kreider — Mason McTavish — Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano — Mikael Granlund — Troy Terry

Ross Johnston — Ryan Poehling — Ryan Strome

Jackson LaCombe — Jacob Trouba

Pavel Mintyukov — Radko Gudas

Olen Zellweger — Ian Moore

Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

Scratched: Nikita Nesterenko, Drew Helleson, Jansen Harkins

Injured: Petr Mrazek (lower body)

Status report

Mintyukov will play after being a healthy scratch against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. He will likely replace Helleson, a defenseman.

Rangers projected lineup

Conor Sheary — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Artemi Panarin — J.T. Miller — Jonny Brodzinski

Brett Berard — Noah Laba — Will Cuylle

Taylor Raddysh — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov — Braden Schneider

Carson Soucy — Will Borgen

Uhro Vaakanainen — Matthew Robertson

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Mika Zibanejad, Jaroslav Chmelar, Scott Morrow

Injured: Adam Fox (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

Zibanejad will be scratched after the forward missed a team meeting Monday, Rangers coach Mike Sullivan said. … Rempe was activated from injured reserve, and Sullivan sounded optimistic he will play for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 23. He missed 24 games.

