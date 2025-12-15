Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Lightning – 12/15/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Benchmark International Arena. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (16-13-2) at LIGHTNING (18-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS, NHLN, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
A.J. Greer — Evan Rodrigues — Mackie Samoskevich
Jesper Boqvist — Jack Studnicka — Noah Gregor
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango, Luke Kunin
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Cole Schwindt (arm)
Status report
The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup as they did in their 4-0 win against the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel — Anthony Cirelli — Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel — Brayden Point — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Pontus Holmberg — Yanni Gourde — Zemgus Girgensons
Curtis Douglas — Nick Paul — Scott Sabourin
J.J. Moser — Darren Raddysh
Charle-Edouard D’Astous — Max Crozier
Declan Carlile — Steven Santini
Jonas Johansson
Brandon Halverson
Scratched: Gage Goncalves
Injured: Ryan McDonagh (undisclosed), Erik Cernak (undisclosed), Andrei Vasilevskiy (undisclosed), Victor Hedman (elbow), Dominic James (undisclosed), Emil Lilleberg (undisclosed)
Status report:
Vasilevskiy, a goalie, and McDonagh, a defenseman, are skating and participating in drills and each is considered day to day. … Lilleberg, a defenseman, will be out a few weeks, Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.
