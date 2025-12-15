Panthers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Inconsistency, Goaltending and More

Currently sitting middle-of-the-pack in the Atlantic Division, the Florida Panthers face a pivotal week as they look to find consistency despite a roster battered by injuries.

Here are the biggest storylines and the schedule for the week ahead.

The Three-Peat Hangover & Injury Crisis

As two-time defending champions, the Panthers are facing the fatigue and attrition that comes with deep playoff runs. The roster has been decimated by injuries this season. Most notably, captain Aleksander Barkov remains out with a long-term knee injury suffered in October, creating a massive hole in their lineup. Other key absences have included Matthew Tkachuk (groin) and recent issues for Eetu Luostarinen, though Luostarinen has recently returned to practice.

Inconsistency in the Standings

The Panthers are fighting to stay in the wildcard mix, sitting fifth in the Atlantic. Their recent play has been a rollercoaster: they had a three-game winning streak snapped by a blowout 6-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 11, only to bounce back with a shutout win against the Dallas Stars. They need to string together wins to climb back into a guaranteed playoff spot.

Goaltending Stability

With the team struggling defensively at times, goaltending remains a focus. Sergei Bobrovsky continues to shoulder the load, though backup Daniil Tarasov has seen action. The team recently shut out the Stars, a positive sign that their defensive structure might be tightening up heading into this week.

Panthers Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Opponent Time (EST) Location Notes Mon, Dec 15 @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7:00 PM Benchmark Int. Arena Rivalry game; TBL is currently ahead in standings. Wed, Dec 17 vs. Los Angeles Kings 7:00 PM Amerant Bank Arena Start of homestand. Fri, Dec 19 vs. Carolina Hurricanes 7:00 PM Amerant Bank Arena Key Eastern Conference matchup. Sat, Dec 20 vs. St. Louis Blues 6:00 PM Amerant Bank Arena Second half of a back-to-back set.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.