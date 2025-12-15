Red Wings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Hot Streak, Kane, Gibson and More

The Detroit Red Wings are in the midst of a crucial stretch, sitting second in the Atlantic Division with an 18-12-3 record. Here are the biggest storylines and the schedule for the week ahead.

Surging in the Standings

The Red Wings are currently one of the hottest teams in the league, having won four of their last five games, including a dominant 4-0 shutout over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. This surge has propelled them to second place in the Atlantic Division, a critical spot as they look to break their playoff drought. However, the division remains tight.

The “Showtime” Milestones (Kane Watch)

Patrick Kane is in the spotlight right now. He currently sits at 498 career goals, just two shy of the historic 500-goal milestone. His chemistry with Alex DeBrincat (who scored two goals in the last game) has been electric on the second line. Expect “Kane Watch” to be in full effect this week, especially with four games on the docket.

John Gibson Stabilizing the Crease

Goaltender John Gibson, acquired to bring stability to the net, is finding his groove. He is coming off a 26-save shutout against the Blackhawks—his second shutout in three starts. His improved play (winning his last five starts) has been a primary stabilizer for Detroit’s defense, quieting earlier concerns about goaltending consistency.

Trade Rumors Heating Up

Despite the team’s success, the rumor mill is active. Following reports that Detroit made a serious push for Quinn Hughes (who reportedly would not sign an extension), new speculation links the Wings to Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome. With just under $11 million in cap space, Detroit is viewed as a potential buyer looking to bolster its center depth for a playoff run.

The “Home-and-Home” Weekend

The week concludes with a rare and gritty “home-and-home” series against the Washington Capitals on Saturday and Sunday. These back-to-back games against a direct conference rival will be a significant test of Detroit’s physical endurance and depth.

Red Wings Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Opponent Location Time (EST) Notes Tue, Dec 16 New York Islanders Home (LCA) 7:00 PM First home game after long road trip. Wed, Dec 17 Utah Mammoth Home (LCA) 7:30 PM Back-to-back set. Sat, Dec 20 Washington Capitals Away (Capital One Arena) 12:30 PM Matinee game. Sun, Dec 21 Washington Capitals Home (LCA) 1:00 PM Second half of home-and-home.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.