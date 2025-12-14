Rangers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Shesterkin, Quick, Rempe and More

Here are the current storylines and the upcoming schedule for the New York Rangers for the week of Dec. 15–21.

The Gauntlet (5 Games in 7 Days)

The single biggest talking point is the team’s grueling schedule. As noted by head coach Mike Sullivan, the Rangers have entered a “wicked stretch” of seven games in 11 days leading up to the Christmas break. The week of Dec. 15–21 is the peak of this gauntlet, featuring five games in a single week, including two back-to-back sets (Mon/Tue and Sat/Sun). Fatigue management and goaltender rotation will be critical.

Battling for Consistency in a Tight Metro

The Rangers (16-13-4) are currently fighting to find their footing in a crowded Metropolitan Division. Recent performances have been a mixed bag: they earned points in consecutive games against top teams like the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche but suffered a flat, shutout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks. They are currently looking to string together wins to separate themselves from the “mushy middle” of the division standings.

Injury Watch: Rempe, Fox, and Quick

Matt Rempe: The young enforcer is reportedly “close” to returning after missing roughly 24 games with an upper-body injury (sustained in a fight with Ryan Reaves in October). He has returned to practice in a non-contact jersey.

Adam Fox: The star defenseman has missed recent time (upper-body), severely impacting the team’s power play (which went 0-for-8 in his absence). His health is a major daily watch point.

Jonathan Quick: The veteran backup goaltender is expected to return to the lineup after a lower-body injury sidelined him in late November. With the condensed schedule this week, Quick is virtually guaranteed to start at least one or two games to relieve Igor Shesterkin.

Igor Shesterkin’s Heavy Workload

Shesterkin has been the team’s backbone, starting seven straight games recently due to Quick’s injury and the team’s precarious standings position. With the massive eight-year contract he signed a year ago (Dec. 2024) now in full effect, expectations remain sky-high for him to carry the team through this dense schedule.

Rangers Schedule Dec. 15 -21

Date Time (ET) Matchup Venue Broadcast Mon, Dec 15 7:00 PM vs. Anaheim Ducks Madison Square Garden MSG, Victory+ Tue, Dec 16 7:00 PM vs. Vancouver Canucks Madison Square Garden MSG Thu, Dec 18 8:00 PM @ St. Louis Blues Enterprise Center MSGSN, FDSNMW Sat, Dec 20 12:30 PM vs. Philadelphia Flyers Madison Square Garden MSG, NBCSP Sun, Dec 21 7:00 PM @ Nashville Predators Bridgestone Arena MSG, FDSNSO

