Islanders Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Horvat, Sorokin, Lee and More

The following overview details the biggest storylines surrounding the New York Islanders and their schedule for the week of Dec. 15–21, 2025.

Bo Horvat Sidelined

The most critical development is the loss of top-line center and leading scorer Bo Horvat. He suffered a lower-body injury during the game against the Anaheim Ducks on Dec. 11. While he avoided structural damage, reports indicate he will miss 1–3 weeks. This is a significant blow to the offense, as Horvat had 31 points (19 goals) in 31 games. Mathew Barzal has shifted to center on the top line in his absence.

Surging in the Standings

Despite the injury news, the Islanders are playing their best hockey of the season. They have won three straight games and five of their last six. Following their shootout win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday (Dec. 13), they have moved into second place in the Metropolitan Division with 41 points, just behind the Carolina Hurricanes.

Sorokin’s Dominance

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin continues to be the team’s backbone. He was instrumental in sweeping the season series against the Lightning, stopping 32 shots in the recent 3-2 shootout victory. His performance is one of the reasons the Islanders are in a playoff spot right now.

Anders Lee Heating Up

Captain Anders Lee has stepped up offensively, recently scoring two goals in the 5-2 win over the Ducks. With Horvat out, the team will rely heavily on Lee to maintain this production.

Islanders Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Time (ET) Opponent Location Tue, Dec 16 7:00 PM @ Detroit Red Wings Little Caesars Arena Fri, Dec 19 7:00 PM vs. Vancouver Canucks UBS Arena Sat, Dec 20 5:00 PM @ Buffalo Sabres KeyBank Center

