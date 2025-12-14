Penguins Let Opportunity Slip as Mammoth Complete OT Comeback

The Pittsburgh Penguins saw a strong start unravel on Sunday night, falling 5–4 in overtime to the Utah Mammoth despite building an early multi-goal cushion. For Utah, it was a statement road win fueled by relentless pressure, a dominant shot advantage, and timely scoring when it mattered most.

Game Recap

From Pittsburgh’s point of view, the opening 20 minutes could not have gone much better. Justin Brazeau opened the scoring just 48 seconds into the game, finishing a backhand to give the Penguins a quick 1–0 lead. Bryan Rust doubled the advantage midway through the period, capitalizing on sustained offensive-zone time to make it 2–0.

Pittsburgh controlled the tempo early and limited Utah’s transition game, leaving the Mammoth searching for rhythm. Utah generated some looks, but the Penguins’ structure held firm as they exited the period firmly in control.

Utah Mammoth defenseman Sean Durzi skates with the puck as Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell chases (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

The Penguins carried momentum into the second when Ben Kindel made it 3–0 early in the frame, pushing Pittsburgh closer to what looked like a comfortable afternoon. At that point, the Penguins were efficient, converting chances while keeping Utah largely to the perimeter.

From Utah’s perspective, the second period was about survival. Despite being outshot again, the Mammoth continued to push the pace and wear down Pittsburgh’s defense. They didn’t break through yet, but their forecheck began to tilt the ice and set the stage for what was to come.

The game flipped dramatically in the third. Utah finally cracked the scoreboard just over a minute in, as Nate Schmidt cut the deficit to 3–1. Moments later, Michael Carcone struck again to make it 3–2, injecting life into the Mammoth bench.

Sean Durzi tied the game at 3–3 midway through the period, completing Utah’s comeback after a relentless stretch of pressure. Although Carcone’s power-play goal briefly restored a 4–3 Mammoth lead, the Penguins responded late. Brazeau scored his second of the night on a tip-in to even the score 4–4, salvaging a point for Pittsburgh after being heavily outshot.

Overtime belonged to Utah. After dominating shots all night, the Mammoth finally delivered the knockout when Dylan Guenther scored just 42 seconds into OT, sealing a 5–4 comeback win.

For Utah, the victory was a testament to persistence. They outshot Pittsburgh 37–16, controlled much of the third period, and refused to let an early deficit dictate the outcome. For the Penguins, the loss will sting. Despite early execution and timely goals, they struggled to contain Utah’s sustained pressure and were unable to close out the game when it was within reach.