Sharks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Playoff Push, Celebrini, Misa and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the San Jose Sharks and their schedule for the week of Dec. 15–21, 2025.

The Miracle in Pittsburgh & Playoff Push

The biggest immediate story is the Sharks’ historic victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday, Dec. 13. Trailing 5–1 in the third period, San Jose scored four unanswered goals in under 11 minutes to force overtime, where defenseman John Klingberg scored the winner. This marked the first time in franchise history the Sharks overcame a four-goal third-period deficit. The win moved the Sharks (16-14-3) into the second wild card spot in the Western Conference, signaling a genuine playoff push rather than a rebuilding year.

Macklin Celebrini’s Breakout Sophomore Season

In his second NHL season, 19-year-old Macklin Celebrini has exploded into superstardom. He recently played his 100th career game and is currently top-10 in the league in scoring (47 points in 33 games). His performance has generated serious conversation about him making the Team Canada roster for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, potentially edging out fellow young star Connor Bedard. He tallied a goal and two assists in the comeback win against Pittsburgh.

Injury Concerns: Will Smith & Philipp Kurashev

The victory in Pittsburgh came at a cost. Young forwards Will Smith and Philipp Kurashev both left the game with upper-body injuries. Their status for the upcoming homestand is a major storyline to watch, as their absence would test the team’s depth significantly.

Michael Misa to World Juniors

The Sharks confirmed that top prospect Michael Misa is healthy (contrary to initial injury reports) and will report to Team Canada’s selection camp for the 2026 World Junior Championship. This is a positive development for the prospect pipeline, though it means he won’t be available for call-ups during the tournament.

Sharks Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Time (PST) Opponent Venue Tue, Dec 16 7:00 PM vs. Calgary Flames SAP Center Thu, Dec 18 7:00 PM vs. Dallas Stars SAP Center Sat, Dec 20 7:00 PM vs. Seattle Kraken SAP Center

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.