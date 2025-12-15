Projected Lineups for Senators vs Jets – 12/15/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (14-13-4) at JETS (15-15-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund

David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti

Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo

Cole Koepke — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None

Status report:

The Jets reassigned goalie Domenic Divencentiis to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

