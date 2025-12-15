Projected Lineups for Senators vs Jets – 12/15/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (14-13-4) at JETS (15-15-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)
Status report
The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury
Injured: None
Status report:
The Jets reassigned goalie Domenic Divencentiis to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Sunday.
