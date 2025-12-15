Projected Lineups for Senators vs Jets – 12/15/25

by

The Ottawa Senators take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (14-13-4) at JETS (15-15-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; RDS, Prime

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Tim Stutzle — Fabian Zetterlund
David Perron — Dylan Cozens — Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid — Stephen Halliday — Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo — Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body), Lars Eller (lower body)

Status report

The Senators will use the same lineup from a 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. 

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Nino Niederreiter — Vladislav Namestnikov — Cole Perfetti
Morgan Barron — Adam Lowry — Alex Iafallo
Cole Koepke — Jonathan Toews — Gustav Nyquist

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley — Luke Schenn

Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie

Scratched: Colin Miller, Tanner Pearson, Haydn Fleury

Injured: None

Status report:

The Jets reassigned goalie Domenic Divencentiis to Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Latest for THW:

Substack Subscribe to the THW Daily and never miss the best of The Hockey Writers Banner