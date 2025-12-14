Jets’ Nino Niederreiter Plays in 1000th-Career NHL Game

Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter played in his 1000th-career NHL game Saturday. He is the 415th player all time and first Swiss-born player to reach the milestone.

The team and league presented the 33-year old Chur, Switzerland native with a silver stick in a ceremony prior to the Jets’ contest versus the Washington Capitals at Canada Life Centre. The Jets won 5-1, and while Niederreiter was held off the scoresheet, he was a plus-1 and had two hits in 15:45 of ice time.

Drafted fifth overall in 2010 by the New York Islanders, Niederreiter has carved out an excellent career as a consistent middle-six scoring contributor. Between the Islanders, Minnesota Wild, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, and Jets, the right winger has amassed 246 goals and 249 assists for 495 points to sit third all time among Swiss-born NHLers. He has scored 20-plus goals in seven different seasons and has recorded 30-plus points in 11 different campaigns.

Winnipeg Jets right wing Nino Niederreiter is presented his 1000 NHL game silver hockey stick by Winnipeg Jets General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff before a game against the Washington Capitals (James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

“I grew up in a time where the NHL was so far away,” Niederreiter said Friday. “Playing in the NHL was kind of like a dream. And seemed impossible to reach. Then you get drafted and you hope to play one game, and now you’re standing here playing 1,000 so it’s a definitely dream come true. And I wouldn’t change anything, to be honest.” (From ‘Swiss sniper to hit historic milestone,’ Winnipeg Free Press, Dec. 12, 2025.)

Niederreiter has six goals and nine assists for 15 points in 31 games this season, his fourth with the Jets after being acquired in a February, 2023 trade with the Predators. He was also one of the first six Swiss players selected to their 2026 Winter Olympics squad back in June.

Congratulations to Niederreiter for reaching an incredible milestone!