3 Takeaways From Oilers’ Commanding 6-3 Victory Over Maple Leafs

The Edmonton Oilers kicked off their five-game road trip with a dominating 6-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s always exciting when these two teams battle, and this game was no different. This was a fast-paced game, especially in the first 40 minutes, and the Oilers eventually took over in the third period.

Toronto got goals from Easton Cowan, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and Steven Lorentz, while Connor McDavid (2), Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin (2), and Zach Hyman lit the lamp for Edmonton. McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had three points, with the latter one point shy of 1,000 for his NHL career.

Defenceman Spencer Stastney made his Oilers debut after being acquired from the Nashville Predators on Friday (Dec. 12). The 25-year-old finished the game with four shots and one blocked shot, with a minus-1 rating in 16:22 of ice time. However, Stastney wasn’t the only player making his Oilers debut. With that said, here are three takeaways from Edmonton’s road victory.

Tristan Jarry Made Oilers Debut

Goaltender Tristan Jarry made his highly anticipated Oilers debut after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins, sending Stuart Skinner, Brett Kulak, and a second-round pick the other way. While his stat line isn’t impressive to the box score hunters, Jarry had a solid debut. He stopped 25 of 28 shots for an .893 save percentage (SV%). He allowed a goal in the final minute during a lopsided win, worsening his numbers.

The 30-year-old netminder was good. While he allowed a few juicy rebounds, he was moving well in the crease and looked in control. According to Natural Stat Trick, in all situations, the Maple Leafs had 16 high-danger chances, with 11 of them resulting in shots, and he stopped nine of them. He made the saves he should have, which allowed the team to find its offensive rhythm. He allowed three goals, but had 3.79 expected goals against, making crucial saves. This was a risky trade, but a change was required.

McDavid Is on Another Level

McDavid is on another level right now. He’s on a five-game point streak and has 15 points during that span, including one three-point game and two four-point performances. He’s up to 18 goals and 51 points in 32 games this season. The generational superstar is proving why he’s still the best player in the league.

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid celebrates scoring a goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

McDavid is absolutely flying, and he’s enjoying himself. He’s showing more emotion than we are used to seeing, and he’s smiling after goals, which is a rarity. He’s even laughing with his teammates. The Oilers’ captain is having fun, and his play is reflecting that.

McDavid scored a highlight-reel beauty to open the scoring in his one. He received a pass with speed through the neutral zone, and flew past the defencemen before out-waiting the Leafs’ goaltender and tucking the puck home. The Ontario native is feeling it, which is a scary thing for the opposition.

Vasily Podkolzin Continues to Impress

Podkolzin is undoubtedly the Oilers’ most improved player. His confidence is growing every game, and he’s gelling nicely on the second line alongside Draisaitl and Matt Savoie. He has always been a strong and tenacious forechecker, but his puck skills have improved immensely. He’s making subtle plays to find his teammates while creating open space for himself. The Russian winger has four goals in his last five games.

He has eight goals on the season, already matching last season’s total in 50 fewer games. The Oilers inked him to a three-year contract extension with a $2.95 million cap hit beginning next season. If he continues to improve, that deal will be a bargain.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch had high praise for Podkolzin during his postgame media availability. “Podkolzin’s starting to score, which is very nice. He has been going hard to the net and has been working on his shot. We need more secondary scoring from guys like that, and it’s nice to see him step up.” He had two goals, four shots, and five hits in 14:01 of ice time. The 24-year-old is the epitome of consistency.

The Oilers are back in action on Sunday (Dec. 14) against the Montreal Canadiens in the second half of a back-to-back. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.