Senators Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Ullmark, Eller, Stutzle and More

The biggest storylines for the Ottawa Senators revolve around their battle for consistency as they try to climb out of the bottom half of the Atlantic Division, alongside significant injury concerns to key players.

Here is the breakdown of their week ahead and the major storylines surrounding the team as of Dec. 14, 2025.

The “One Step Forward, Two Steps Back” Grind

The Senators (14-13-4) are currently seventh in the Atlantic Division. While they recently snapped a three-game losing streak with a strong 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have struggled to string together wins. They remain close in the wild card race but need to find consistency to avoid falling too far behind the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins.

Goaltending Woes

A major talking point is the performance of star goaltender Linus Ullmark. He currently holds an .877 save percentage and a goals-against average (GAA) over 3.00. His play has been described as “inconsistent,” and for the Senators to make a genuine playoff push, they need him to return to his Vezina-caliber form.

Injury Trouble

The team is dealing with significant absences. Veteran center Lars Eller is out for “a little while” after blocking a shot against Columbus. Additionally, key defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) and forward Shane Pinto (lower body) have been dealing with injuries, testing the team’s depth.

Stützle and Batherson Leading the Charge

Despite the team’s ups and downs, Tim Stützle and Drake Batherson are bright spots, leading the team in scoring. Stützle recently posted a two-goal performance, and Batherson continues to be a consistent offensive threat.

Senators Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Opponent Time (EST) Location Broadcast Mon, Dec 15 @ Winnipeg Jets 7:30 PM Canada Life Centre ESPN+, TSN5 Thu, Dec 18 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins 7:00 PM Canadian Tire Centre ESPN+, TSN5, RDS Sat, Dec 20 vs. Chicago Blackhawks 3:00 PM Canadian Tire Centre ESPN+, TSN5 Sun, Dec 21 @ Boston Bruins 7:00 PM TD Garden ESPN+, NESN

