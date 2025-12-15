Ducks Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – High-Event Hockey, Return to MSG and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Anaheim Ducks and their schedule for the upcoming week of Dec. 15-21.

Surprising Success & High-Event Hockey

The Ducks are currently one of the NHL’s biggest surprises, sitting second in the Pacific Division with a 19-12-1 record. They are playing a “high-event” style of hockey: they rank second in the league for goals scored (110) but struggle defensively, ranking 23rd in goals against. While exciting, they have cooled off slightly recently, going 5-5-0 in the last 10 games.

Emotional Return to MSG

The big story is the return of Chris Kreider and Jacob Trouba to Madison Square Garden on Monday night to face the New York Rangers. Kreider is a Rangers legend (third in franchise history for goals) who was traded to Anaheim in the offseason. He has been excellent for the Ducks, scoring 13 goals so far. Trouba, the former Rangers captain, is also returning and has settled in as a top-four defenseman for Anaheim, averaging over 22 minutes a night.

Explosive Young Core

Anaheim’s young talent is driving its offense. Leo Carlsson leads the team with 40 points (17 goals, 23 assists) in 32 games. Cutter Gauthier is having a breakout season with 34 points (16 goals, 18 assists). Rookie Beckett Sennecke has also been impressive, contributing 26 points.

Goaltending Injuries & Rotations

Starting goaltender Lukas Dostal was recently activated from injured reserve (IR; upper-body) and returned to action in the recent loss to the New Jersey Devils. However, veteran goalie Petr Mrazek remains on IR with a lower-body injury. This will force the Ducks to rely heavily on a rotation involving Dostal and Ville Husso.

Ducks Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Opponent Location Time (PT) Notes Mon, Dec 15 New York Rangers Away 4:00 PM Kreider & Trouba return to MSG. Tue, Dec 16 Columbus Blue Jackets Away 4:00 PM Second half of a back-to-back. Fri, Dec 19 Dallas Stars Home 7:00 PM Return to Honda Center. Sat, Dec 20 Columbus Blue Jackets Home 7:00 PM Second meeting with CBJ this week.

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.