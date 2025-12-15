Kings Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Danault, Kopitar, Overtime Struggles and More

The Los Angeles Kings are heading into a challenging week on the road. Below are the biggest storylines surrounding the team and their schedule for the week of Dec. 15–21, 2025.

Danault Rumours

Recent trade rumours around center Phillip Danault continue to swirl, with multiple teams reportedly inquiring about his availability. This speculation is largely driven by the 32-year-old two-way center’s tough start to the season, where he has recorded few points (zero goals and just five assists through 30 games) while carrying a $5.5 million cap hit that extends through next season. Teams said to be interested include the Montreal Canadiens, the Utah Mammoth, and the Minnesota Wild.

Kopitar Heartbreaker

Anze Kopitar had a mixed week of scoring production across three games. He started strong on Dec. 8 against the Utah Mammoth, scoring a goal in the third period to help secure a 4-2 victory. He followed that performance with an assist in a tight 3-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken on Dec. 10. His week concluded with a heartbreaking result on Dec. 13 against the Calgary Flames; although Kopitar appeared to score the game-winning goal in overtime, it was overturned due to a kicking motion, and the Kings subsequently lost 2-1.

“Good, Not Great” & Overtime Struggles

The Kings are in the thick of the Pacific Division race (sitting third), but they have struggled to close out games, playing in a league-high number of overtime contests. A major narrative is whether they can find the “killer instinct” to win in regulation rather than relying on loser points.

Tough Road Trip Ahead

The team faces a grueling stretch this week against three top-tier opponents in four days. This trip is viewed as a major litmus test for their legitimacy as contenders.

Kings Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Day Opponent Time (PT) Location Dec 15 Monday @ Dallas Stars 5:00 PM American Airlines Center Dec 17 Wednesday @ Florida Panthers 4:00 PM Amerant Bank Arena Dec 18 Thursday @ Tampa Bay Lightning 4:00 PM Benchmark International Arena

