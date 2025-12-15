Flames Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Parekh, Wolf, Trade Rumours and More

Here are the biggest storylines for the Calgary Flames and their schedule for the week of Dec. 15–21, 2025.

World Junior Loanees

Top defensive prospect Zayne Parekh has returned to practice (non-contact) following an upper-body injury. The organization plans to loan him to Team Canada for the upcoming World Junior Championship, offering fans a chance to see their future star on the international stage.

Dustin Wolf’s Resurgence

Goaltender Dustin Wolf has been a major stabilizing force recently. After an inconsistent start to the season, he has found his rhythm, winning his last four starts. His recent 20-save performance in the overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings (Dec. 13) has solidified his role as the team’s backbone while the offense tries to find consistency.

Trade Rumors Heating Up

Despite a decent run of recent form (6-3-1 in their last 10 games), the Flames remain seventh in the Pacific Division (13-16-4), keeping them squarely in the “seller” conversation.

Rasmus Andersson: He is reportedly playing some of the best hockey of his career, making him a prime trade target with high value.

Blake Coleman: The veteran forward, who recently scored a shorthanded goal against the Kings, is generating interest from contending teams (including rumors linking him to the Toronto Maple Leafs) as the trade deadline approaches.

Morgan Frost & The “Dads Trip” Spark

A recent acquisition, Morgan Frost, has made an immediate impact. He scored the overtime winner against the Kings on Saturday to cap off the team’s “Dads Trip.” His chemistry with Jonathan Huberdeau is a developing narrative as the team looks for more offensive creativity.

Flames Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Opponent Time (MT) Venue Context Tue, Dec 16 @ San Jose Sharks 8:00 PM SAP Center A winnable road game against a Pacific Division rival. Thu, Dec 18 vs. Seattle Kraken 7:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome Return to home ice to face Seattle. Sat, Dec 20 vs. Vegas Golden Knights 8:00 PM Scotiabank Saddledome A tough test against one of the West’s top teams on Saturday night.

