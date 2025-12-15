Bruins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Pastrnak, McAvoy, Geekie and More

Here are the biggest storylines and the schedule for the Boston Bruins for the week of Dec. 15-21.

Mounting Injuries

While David Pastrnak and Charlie McAvoy’s returns to the team are great news, the injuries just keep piling up. On Thursday, defenseman Jonathan Aspirot and forward Viktor Arvidsson both left the game due to upper-body and lower-body injuries, respectively. Defenseman Michael Callahan is expected to be out until at least Dec. 20.

Morgan Geekie’s Scoring Explosion

In the absence of Pastrnak, forward Morgan Geekie emerged as an unexpected offensive leader. He is currently on a hot streak with 22 goals on the season, including five in his last eight games, effectively carrying the offense while the top guns were out.

Swayman Stabilizing the Net

Goaltender Jeremy Swayman is earning praise for finding “elite” form just when the team needs it most. He has been the stabilizer during this injury-riddled stretch, consistently bouncing back after losses and keeping the Bruins competitive. He suffered a setback against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday, allowing six goals, but had previously allowed more than three goals only once in his last 13 starts.

Playoff Positioning

The Bruins (19-14-0) are currently sitting fourth in the Atlantic Division. They are in a tight battle for playoff positioning, holding a wild card spot but needing points to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Lightning and Detroit Red Wings.

Bruins Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Notes Tue, Dec 16 7:00 PM Utah Mammoth TD Garden First look at the NHL’s newest franchise at the Garden. Thu, Dec 18 7:00 PM Edmonton Oilers TD Garden A marquee matchup against Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Sat, Dec 20 7:00 PM Vancouver Canucks TD Garden A tough test against a deep Pacific Division team. Sun, Dec 21 7:00 PM Ottawa Senators TD Garden Divisional clash on the second half of a back-to-back.

