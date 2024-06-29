Vegas Golden Knights Draft Trevor Connelly 19th Overall

With the 19th of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Vegas Golden Knights have selected Trevor Connelly from the Tri-City Storm of the United States Hockey League (USHL)

About Trevor Connelly

Trevor Connelly has been one of the top players in the USHL, demonstrating exceptional playmaking abilities. In the previous season, he scored 24 goals and 47 points in 57 games with the Tri-City Storm. During the U18 2023 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup with Team USA, he scored five goals and 10 points, establishing himself as one of the team’s standout players. He plays with unwavering confidence, often taking on opponents one-on-one, maneuvering past checks with shoulder drops and precise puck placement, and consistently making aggressive, offensive zone entries.

Connelly is an exceptional skater with more skill than most other American prospects. He had a productive Hlinka-Gretzky Tourney, where he was dangerous on every touch. He is one of the most skilled forwards in the draft. His combination of puck handling, skating, and ability to transition gives him clear top-six potential when he’s on his game. He has good touch and hands, is consistently driving play, and possesses an explosive, game-changing ability to separate from defenders or drive through them to get to the front of the net. He displays superb edge work in his skating, quickly changing direction while accelerating out of his cuts at top speed.

“If there is one aspect of his game that any fan can attest to, it’s his incredible skating. Each time he steps on the ice, he is far and away the best skater. Being compared to the greatest player in the world is a double-edged sword, but Connelly’s skating is strikingly similar to that of Connor McDavid. They both are efficient and look seamless, whether it is always being one step ahead on the rush or backchecking like no one else.”

“To be a great skater is one thing, but to be able to utilize it the way Connelly has in his career is even more impressive. By using his soft hands with possession of the puck, he drives offense through his body. While he may not win puck battles with his size, he does with his skating, creating space and forcing defenders to fear his agility. One wrong turn by a defender can lead to an odd-man rush or high-danger opportunity, leaving him as one of the most dangerous players in the United States Hockey League (USHL).”

“Connelly’s shot is a characteristic of his that flies under the radar. With 26 goals and 65 points in 46 games for the Tri-City Storm this season, he has shown development in his overall offensive capabilities. His blistering shot shows parallels to that of another three-time NHL All-Star, Mathew Barzal. Both Connelly and Barzal are forwards who are not known for their shooting talent and will never be a lethal 40-goal scorer, but they are capable of finding the back of the net through their skating and smooth hands.”

How This Affects the Golden Knights’ Plan

Being one of the few prospects the Golden Knights currently have who was drafted in the first round, Connelly could end up being the steal of the 2024 Draft if he can pan out. He is a player who could quickly rise through the ranks, end up in Vegas in the coming seasons, and make a major impact on the NHL lineup. His all-around game should help him become a staple in the middle-six for the Golden Knights at some point in the near future.