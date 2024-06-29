Chicago Blackhawks Draft Marek Vanacker 27th Overall

With the 27th selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, the Chicago Blackhawks select Marek Vanacker from the Brantford Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

About Marek Vanacker

Marek Vanacker is another player in this draft class who saw his game go to another level in his second season of junior hockey. Offensively, his production jumped from a total of 16 points last season to 82 this season. He showed off a strong all-around offensive game, highlighted by some strong playmaking with 46 assists. His goal-scoring also saw a massive boost in production, as he tallied 36 goals for the Bulldogs. His play on the man advantage had a big impact in Brantford’s success this season as well, putting up 18 power play assists to go along with four goals. He did earn a spot on the Canadian U18 World Junior team but did not necessarily factor in a ton for the Canadians.

Vanacker was a player who seemingly climbed up a lot of people’s boards as the season progressed with his improved game, which has helped earn him being picked 27th overall by the Blackhawks.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“Defensively, he uses his strong sense for the game and his length to be a pest for opponents, helping him in shorthanded situations. He finished tied for second-most shorthanded goals in the OHL this season with five. Offensively, he slows the game down and creates with his playmaking abilities. His game has taken a jump this season due to his goal-scoring capabilities.”

Marek Vanacker, Brantford Bulldogs (Brandon Taylor / OHL Images)

“Although he is not seen as the greatest skater, his skating ability has taken a step in the right direction this season. His speed has come into play numerous times throughout the season, as he can get himself moving rather quickly thanks to his long strides while standing at 6-foot-1. While he has the height, Vanacker will need to bulk up a bit muscle-wise as he currently is sitting around the 170-pound mark, but that has not limited him in the physical aspect of the game.”

How This Affects the Blackhawks’ Plans

Vanacker may see his upcoming season with Brantford get delayed after having arm surgery that will keep him out for 4-6 months, but the plan was for him to return to junior hockey from the beginning. He may not be a flashy player, but he is one who an organization like Chicago will love to have in its pipeline and hopefully in their lineup in a few seasons. He will be able to fill the role of someone who can feed off players around him while also being a hard-nosed player who can get to the net and could end up complementing a player like Connor Bedard in the future.