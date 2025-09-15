Red Wings’ New Additions: Roles & Predictions for 2025-26

Heading into the offseason, the Detroit Red Wings had several priorities they wanted to address. They accomplished some, just not the two most important ones – a top-line forward and top-four right defenseman.

Still, their additions are collectively an improvement over the players that departed. Today, we’ll examine the roles these newcomers will likely fill and what to expect in terms of production.

James van Riemsdyk – LW

Contract: One year, $1 million

Role(s): Veteran James van Riemsdyk will likely play up and down the lineup in Detroit, including time in the top-six. In addition, he’ll have a big role on the power play, serving primarily as the net-front presence on PP2, and could see some time on PP1 if there’s an injury. Regardless, van Riemsdyk’s prowess around the crease will give the Red Wings the opportunity to create new looks and options from what we’ve seen recently.

James van Riemsdyk skating with the Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Value/Production Expectations: At this point in his career, van Riemsdyk’s best attributes are his size, ability to protect the puck, and creating chaos around the net. All of these traits were in short supply last season. Roughly 35 points in 70-plus games are what to expect from van Riemsdyk.

Mason Appleton – RW

Contract: Two years, $2.9 million AAV

Role(s): In all likelihood, Mason Appleton will play a bottom-six role for the Red Wings. It’s possible they utilize him, former teammate Andrew Copp, and J.T. Compher (or Michael Rasmussen) as a shutdown line. In addition, expect Appleton to be a big part of Detroit’s penalty kill – something they desperately need to improve from last season.

Value/Production Expectations: Given his mostly defensive role, it would not be surprising to see Appleton end up with about 20 points by season’s end. His role isn’t to boost scoring – it’s to be hard to play against and bring physicality and energy to the bottom six.

Jacob Bernard-Docker – RD

Contract: One year, $875,000

Role(s): Heading into the 2025-26 season, Jacob Bernard-Docker will be one of several candidates to fill out the bottom-three defensive spots after Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Ben Chiarot. Where he, Albert Johansson, Erik Gustafsson, Justin Holl, and Travis Hamonic ultimately end up on a nightly basis will vary and depend on how they’re competing on the ice and against each other. That said, Bernard-Docker is best suited for the bottom pair, but could blend nicely with Edvinsson, if needed, given his chemistry last year with Buffalo’s Owen Power. It’s unlikely he’ll be a major part of either special team, though.

Jacob Bernard-Docker during a game with the Ottawa Senators (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Value/Production Expectations: Bernard-Docker’s value lies in his mobility and positioning at five on five. If he can minimize poor decisions, then he’ll be a solid third-pairing blueliner. A couple goals and 8-10 assists are reasonable to expect if he plays at least two-thirds of Detroit’s games.

Travis Hamonic – RD

Contract: One year, $1 million

Role(s): Similar deployment as Bernard-Docker at even strength. Hamonic will likely contribute to the penalty kill when he’s in the lineup, too.

Value/Production Expectations: Do not expect much. Hamonic is more or less another Justin Holl at this point in his career. His goal is to minimize chances against – both at five on five and while shorthanded.

John Gibson – G

Contract: Two years remaining, $6.4 million AAV

Role(s): In Detroit, John Gibson will form a tandem with Cam Talbot. Not a starter and backup, but a 1A and 1B. Gibson will likely be the 1A – at least, that’s what the Red Wings need him to be.

Value/Production Expectations: Talent-wise, Gibson is the best netminder since … well, probably the 2008 championship tandem of Dominik Hasek and Chris Osgood. That’s a big confidence boost for a team that has struggled in the goaltending department in recent years. That said, expect Gibson to start 40-45 games and produce a stat line right around his 2024-25 numbers: 2.77 GAA and .912 SV%.

Final Word

No home runs. A few base hits, though. And Gibson is at least a double. Given this, improvement will need to come from within. Detroit will need to rely on their homegrown talent to lead the way and propel the organization back into the playoffs.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and PuckPedia.