Exploring the Red Wings’ 2025 Offseason Additions & Rumored Near Misses

It was supposed to be a pivotal offseason for the Detroit Red Wings. They were poised to take big swings that would put them over the edge and end the playoff drought.

Things didn’t turn out as expected, though. In the end, Detroit’s offseason moves were rather tame.

Acquired G John Gibson

Shipped out G Petr Mrazek and RW Vladimir Tarasenko

Signed LW James van Riemsdyk, RW Mason Appleton, and RD Jacob Bernard-Docker

It was a weak free agent class, though. And there was only one true seller – Pittsburgh. The economics were not favorable for the Red Wings. That doesn’t mean they weren’t busy. Here’s what did and didn’t go down over the last week.

Red Wings Moves That Materialized

Even though Detroit’s signings and trades were less than what most hoped for, the net difference was, in fact, positive.

Look at the skaters that were brought in. Appleton, van Riemsdyk, and Bernard-Docker combined to score 1.88 all-situations goals per 60 in 2024-25. That’s 84 percent more than what the departing players—Tarasenko, Tyler Motte, Jeff Petry, and Craig Smith—were able to produce in Detroit (1.02).

James van Riemsdyk in a game with the Columbus Blue Jackets. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The additions also add value in specialized roles. Appleton is expected to be a big part of the penalty kill, and van Riemsdyk is outstanding in a disruptive net front role on the power play – something the Red Wings haven’t had in recent years.

Bernard-Docker’s role is less defined, but defensive depth is needed – Detroit dressed nine different defensemen last year. Plus, taking a low-risk flier on a former first-round pick is always a smart bet.

And finally, Gibson is a clear upgrade in net. His goals-saved above expected last year (15.3) greatly topped that of Alex Lyon (2.4).

For those keeping score at home, that’s more goals for and less goals against from Detroit’s offseason additions. Not splashy moves, but moves that made the team better.

Red Wings Moves That Didn’t Materialize

I get it – base hits aren’t as sexy as home runs. The Red Wings had a few base hits this offseason. They struck out trying for home runs, though. But that wasn’t for a lack of trying.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman noted that Detroit pursued Nikolaj Ehlers. The forward ultimately wanted to go somewhere with a more immediate chance of winning a Stanley Cup, and signed with the Carolina Hurricanes. Similarly, Steve Yzerman shared during his recent press conference that he had the intention of going after other top free agents, but they opted to re-sign with their clubs prior to July 1.

Nikolaj Ehlers would have been a nice addition for the Red Wings. (Photo by Darcy Finley/NHLI via Getty Images)

Friedman also stated that there was trade interest in Mason Marchment and Viktor Arvidsson.

Detroit was in the mix for K’Andre Miller, too. Carolina’s winning offer (a first, a second, and prospect Scott Morrow) was more than the Red Wings were willing to go, though.

They targeted the next tier down as well. According to a source, the Red Wings had interest in Mikael Granlund, Connor Brown, and Nick Perbix. While Perbix’s deal with Nashville is palatable, those of Granlund (three years, $7 million AAV) and Brown (four years, $3 million AAV) are not.

Overall, Detroit was very active behind the scenes. They just balked at term, AAV, or trade demands that didn’t suit the best interests of the organization.

What’s Next for the Red Wings

Now that all the impact players have signed, Yzerman stated that he’s planning to regroup with other clubs on the trade front. According to a source, the team has already engaged with Nashville, Pittsburgh, and San Jose about potential deals. Given that a top-six forward and top-four defenseman are remaining needs, it’s possible that they target Erik Karlsson, Bryan Rust, Michael Bunting, Mario Ferraro, and/or Timothy Liljegren.

Detroit has just under $13 million in cap space available, and that can fluctuate based on roster size and if any NHL players are included in potential trades. Suffice to say, there’s room to add. And if the Red Wings want to make the playoffs next season, they absolutely need to add another quality player or two.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick, MoneyPuck, and PuckPedia.