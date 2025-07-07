4 Ways the Maple Leafs Can Replace Marner’s Production

Regardless of how you feel about the Mitch Marner saga coming to an end, the Toronto Maple Leafs are in a tough spot after losing him in a sign-and-trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Despite the loss of an elite-winger, the Maple Leafs are still one of the top teams in the Atlantic Division. It’s never easy losing a 102-point winger, but the Maple Leafs need to replace the offense lost with Marner. General manager Brad Treliving has started to address that with some of their offseason moves, but more needs to be done. Here are four ways the Maple Leafs can replace Marner’s offense.

Nylander Top Line Winger

This is pretty obvious, but with Marner gone, this could possibly open up the doors for William Nylander to be the top right winger on this team. He has established himself as one of the top right wingers in the league as he’s fifth in points at his position with 349 since 2021-22. With that spot wide open, this is Nylander’s time to run with it and keep it.

William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Mark Blinch/NHLI via Getty Images)

Nyalnder’s just as productive at five-on-five like Marner as he had 136 even strength points since 2022-23. Over his last four seasons, he has had four 80-point seasons, one 90-point season– just falling short of that 100-point mark in 2023-24– and three 40-goal seasons. He signed long-term to be with this team and has shown to be more of a playoff performer in big moments. If he can crack 100-points like Marner, then there’s no need to worry.

Maccelli Getting Back to Form

Acquiring Matias Maccelli from the Utah Mammoth is definitely a low-risk move that could pay off. After a 49-point rookie campaign, he finished fourth in Calder Trophy voting in 2022-23. He then followed that up with a 57-point sophomore season.

Maccelli’s production declined drastically last season with 18 points, saw time in the bottom-six and was a frequent healthy scratch with the Mammoth. His ice time dropped as well, going from 16:14 in 2023-24 to 13:44 last season. With the team adding more depth and constant movement up and down the lineup, he wasn’t able to find any sort of consistency. He has been productive in the past when he’s given that opportunity.

Maccelli has shown that he can play with players higher up in the lineup and produce as a playmaker, as he has 80 assists the last three seasons. Per Natural Stat Trick, since 2022-23, his 62 assists at even strength have him in the same company as Brad Marchand and Andrei Svechnikov, both of which are established players in the league. Maccelli provides the same kind of elusive style that Marner plays with, but doesn’t break stride and slow things down as he’s always in attack mode. He can slice through defenders and make quick pivots to open things up for someone like Auston Matthews for his goal scoring abilities.

Matias Maccelli, Utah Hockey Club (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Maccelli is no Marner, but if he’s able to regain his form and produce close to a 60-point clip, then this could help the Maple Leafs tremendously at both five-on-five and on the power play.

Knies’ Can Elevate Role

The Maple Leafs got a huge win before free agency extending Matthew Knies to a six-year contract with a $7.75 annual average value.

This deal shows his value to the team as an integral part to their success. Knies had a breakout sophomore season and didn’t look out of place on the top line alongside Matthews and Marner. He fell just short of the 30-goal, 60-point mark– a prediction I made that almost came true– and won’t be long until he hits that mark or even surpasses it. His power forward presence gives the team something they’ve lacked and has shown to be a force in front of the net and in the tough areas. His 104 individual high danger chances ranked fourth overall in the league at even strength last season.

Knies’ offensive game has elevated, but he has shown to earn the trust of the coaching staff defensively. He’s starting to earn a role on the penalty kill (1:21 per game) to fill the void lost with Marner. His skating and ability to break away from players has improved and has better results compared to Marner’s. Knies had 110 speed bursts between 20-22 mph compared to Marner’s 83, showing more of that agility.

Much like Maccelli, if Knies can be a consistent 60-point player, or maybe even aim a little higher for 65-70, that makes up more than what was lost offensively in Marner between the two of them.

Top-6 Help Through Trade

Treliving has already stated that looking for a top-six winger is a top priority with Marner gone. With a weak free agent class, the best option is to try and find one through a trade.

Whoever that player is, remains up in the air. While Treliving waits for that player, he’s going to have to make a package work as the team doesn’t have a whole lot of draft capital and prospects. Easton Cowan still feels like an untouchable prospect, depending on who it’s for and Ben Danford is the other top prospect the Maple Leafs have. It’ll be interesting to see who goes in that kind of deal.

The Maple Leafs have a lot of options at their disposal in order to replace Marner. From roster players looking to take a jump or even looking to the trade market, there is a way for things to work out to still get the production lost as the cap hit will be spread out. Whatever comes next will be interesting.

Statistics from Natural Stat Trick, NHL and NHL EDGE.