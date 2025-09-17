Calgary Flames Extend Mikael Backlund to 2-Year Deal

Forward Mikael Backlund, now 36 years old, has spent his entire NHL career with the Calgary Flames. Set to become a free agent on July 1, 2026, the captain had ample time to sign a new deal, but he got negotiations out of the way as soon as possible. On Sept. 17, he agreed to a two-year contract worth $3.25 million per season.

THAT'S OUR CAP 🫡



Mikael Backlund has signed a two-year extension with an AAV of $3.25 million! pic.twitter.com/G1c37LjZ53 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 17, 2025

Locked up in Calgary through 2027–28, assuming Backlund doesn’t suffer a major injury or retire before his deal expires, he will hold the franchise’s all-time games played record. Just 153 back of Jarome Iginla, that’s only two seasons worth of games—totally attainable for the veteran workhorse.

Related: 3 Standouts From Calgary Flames’ Prospect Showcase

Beyond record-setting, Backlund is still an important member of the Flames’ roster. He averaged just under 19 minutes of ice time per game last season, recording 32 points across 76 contests on a low-scoring Calgary team. His two-way impact makes a $3.25 million cap hit a no-brainer, not even considering the value of his leadership and loyalty.

Given Backlund’s age, there’s a chance that this is the last contract of his career. If so, the Flames hope he’ll be overseeing a transitional period for the ages. Youngsters Zayne Parekh and Dustin Wolf establish themselves as some of the best players in the league at their positions, the prospect pool develops nicely, and general manager Craig Conroy continues to draft well.