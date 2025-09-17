Alex Formenton Will Not Return to Senators, Announces Staios

Alex Formenton will not be returning to the Ottawa Senators, according to general manager Steve Staios. Formenton, 26, was recently acquitted on a sexual assault charge in relation to the 2018 Hockey Canada World Junior Championship team.

Steve Staios has engaged in conversations with Alex Formenton's rep. Both parties agreed it would be in their best interests if he found a fresh start. — Graeme Nichols (@GraemeNichols) September 17, 2025

The Senators selected Formenton in the second round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He played 109 games with the Senators and was a valuable asset to the club, scoring 32 points in his first full season. Once conversations about the investigation into the Hockey Canada players began, the Senators did not sign Formenton, as he was a restricted free agent.

Formenton quickly established himself as a great, versatile third-line winger. He played with lots of speed and was responsible defensively, earning him key penalty-kill time. After being unsigned by the Senators, Formenton opted to play in Switzerland, where he played two seasons, and is currently on a three-month contract.

Formenton, at one point, was reportedly done with hockey and working construction in his hometown of Barrie, Ontario. He was also in the news as he had claims of negligence, breach of contract against his then agent, Wade Arnott, and Newport Sports Management.

During a press conference on Sept. 17 ahead of the start of training camp, Senators general manager Steve Staios stated, “Both sides agree it would be best for everybody for a fresh start for Alex.”. He added that he will gauge the market to see if there is a trade to be made.

Formenton, as well as the other members of the Hockey Canada team who faced charges, are eligible to sign a contract on Oct. 15, and their suspensions will be lifted on Dec. 1, and they will be able to return to playing in the NHL.