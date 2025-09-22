How Blackhawks’ Oliver Moore Is Progressing At Training Camp

There are plenty of players on the Chicago Blackhawks who are fighting for a spot on the team out of training camp. One of them is forward Oliver Moore.

The 2023 first-round pick is getting a good opportunity to force management’s hands. Furthermore, on the fifth day of training camp on Sept. 22, the team scrimmaged, and Moore was placed on the first line alongside Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel.

Therefore, it was a good opportunity to check in on him.

Moore Standing Out At Training Camp

Moore has been standing out in camp for all the reasons the Blackhawks drafted him to begin with. He is fast, he is skilled, and he adds extra talent to an already talented prospect pool.

He said at rookie camp on Sept. 11 that something he was working on was his execution, and he showed a glimpse of that playing at the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Sept 13, where he scored the game-winning goal in overtime against the St. Louis Blues. You could infer that he carried that momentum into training camp, and him being on the top line with Bedard and Reichel for the scrimmages was a way of acknowledging his play. Even though scrimmages are not ones to look too deeply into, it’s worth noting.

Head coach Jeff Blashill was asked about that line pairing, and he acknowledged that they set up their teams based on the power plays, and then they completed lines from there. But he said, “Frankie [Frank Nazar], Bert [Tyler Bertuzzi], and [Teuvo] Teräväinen has been a line, so I didn’t really want to just break them up for two 20-minute halves of running time. So, we just kind of said, “Okay, let’s put Moore and Reichs [Reichel] there.” They’re both guys that are talented players, and give them a look at it a little bit that way.”

Oliver Moore, Chicago Blackhawks (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images)

I asked Moore about playing with Bedard and Reichel. He responded, “Yeah, I mean, obviously two really special players. A lot of speed on that line. So I think, yeah, just trying to play to each other’s advantages, and just have fun out there. But it was good.”

Moore is right. Even though they didn’t score during the scrimmage, when you have players that can keep up with each other and add different elements of playmaking ability, it makes it fun to watch. Alas, it brought up another point about the team’s future.

To elaborate on that, I asked Moore how exciting it was for him, knowing the team is building an identity of speed and skill, which are traits that thoroughly describe his game. He said, “It’s super exciting. You know, I still have a lot to prove for myself and within this organization, but I’m excited to try to fit the mold, all with what the Blackhawks have here, and obviously for the future. I mean, I think that I’m a player, like you said, that can fit that mold. So it’s exciting, and I just got to put my head down and work here.”

Moore Can Find “Balance” During Preseason

The Blackhawks play their first preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings on Sept. 23. Even though we won’t know the game roster until the 23rd, it is safe to assume Moore has a good chance of playing in that game.

When Blashill was asked about his impression of Moore so far during training camp, he replied, “He works extremely hard. He definitely wants to do his very best when he’s on the ice. He’s a kid who’s driven. He’s fast, obviously, and I think he’ll continue to improve, also knowing kind of when to slow down.”

Blashill continued, “You know, when you’re a guy who’s kind of made your way by working and doing that, sometimes you get going so fast with the puck, especially where you just sometimes have to slow down with it a notch, you know. And just take that second to make that right play. But that’s a balance there. Usually, everybody’s best attributes are also a weakness to some level, and he just has to learn that balance.”

That balance will be something to watch during the preseason, because if he can nail it, he could make a solid case to make the opening night roster.

In the meantime, he will be giving it his all and remains a significant player to watch.