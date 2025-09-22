Blue Jackets’ Charlie Coyle Hopes to Bring Winning Culture to Team

Ever since GM Don Waddell took over the role for the Columbus Blue Jackets before the 2024-25 season, he made one thing a top priority. He wanted to address the center depth.

Waddell wasted no time in adding Sean Monahan on a five-year deal. That allowed the Blue Jackets to run their four centers as Monahan, Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Sean Kuraly. While other players stepped in when needed, center depth was no longer an issue.

Despite the improvement up the middle, it wasn’t good enough. The Blue Jackets fell short of the playoffs. Waddell went to work on addressing their needs up front.

That included addressing their center depth. The four above mentioned centers are all left-handed. That left the door open to acquire or sign a right-handed center who can play in multiple roles.

Thanks to a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, Waddell got just what he was looking for. In addition to landing Miles Wood, he landed right-handed center Charlie Coyle. His presence changes the look of the Blue Jackets’ forward group.

As for Coyle, he hopes to being a winning culture with him into the Blue Jackets’ locker room. As it turns out, that’s all he knows.

Coyle Knows Success

Coyle made his NHL debut in the 2012-13 season with the Minnesota Wild. This season with the Blue Jackets marks his 14th season in the NHL.

Coyle is 13 for 13 in making the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He hasn’t missed them yet in his entire NHL career.

Not only did Waddell add an element to their center depth, he brought in someone that knows what it takes to grind through a regular season in order to make the playoffs. Coyle hopes that can rub off on his teammates.

The Blue Jackets will again be among the youngest teams in the NHL in 2025-26. Coyle knows that he will need to step up in the leadership role. What does he bring and how can he help this team take the next step?

“Well, it’s experience,” Coyle said. “I’ve had a couple years of experience now being one of the older guys (on my team) which is crazy. I’ve played on some pretty good teams and learned from some really solid leaders and just older veterans I played with. So kind of just taking that that knowledge, what I’ve gained and gathered from those guys and passing it on.”

“We have a younger team. I think we’re one of the youngest teams in the league if I’m not mistaken. And so veteran presence and leadership is very crucial, and that’s just a part that I can bring and a part that I’ve tried to work on the last however many years. While you start to age a little bit, you need to bring that element. And I’m a guy who has to do that for this team.”

Charlie Coyle believes he can help bring a winning culture to the Blue Jackets. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Coyle is a leader but isn’t the vocal type. While some leaders will speak up as any opportunity presents itself, Coyle speaks when necessary but generally allows his play and experience to do the most talking.

Also being able to learn from many great leaders has helped Coyle over the years. They have helped him developed the leadership skills that will help the Blue Jackets this season.

“I think some guys have that personality where it’s probably easier for some. For me, not really honestly. I’m not usually a big vocal guy,” Coyle said. “Again, I’ve tried to work at that the last however many years because usually when you do get older, you got to be the one if things need to be said. You’re kind of in a position now where you know what needs to be said from being around and being through different things. So it’s something I’ve worked at.”

“It definitely helps when you get more comfortable with guys and you start to feel out who’s in what position and what guys like to do that. I’m not here to step on toes. Everyone has a voice. That’s what I’ve gathered from other teams. We’re all in it, right? We’re all on a team. So everyone has a voice. Doesn’t matter if you’re a rookie or 20 years in the league. That’s something Zdeno Chara would always say and that was a guy saying that as he was 40 years old. He would always ask for everyone else’s opinion. So I think that those are things that you can pass down that I’ve learned from guys like that, leaders like Chara and beyond. And I think that I can definitely help out.”

Coyle Excited Where Blue Jackets Could Go

To be able to make 13 consecutive postseasons speaks to everything Coyle has overcome and learned in the NHL. He says being on close teams have helped him along the way along with other factors.

Coyle believes the Blue Jackets aren’t far off. They have one important element in their favor at this stage.

“I’m really excited because you want to play postseason,” Coyle said. “Luckily, I haven’t missed postseason at all in my career. And it’s something you always want to shoot for, right? And sometimes you luck out and sometimes you just are part of really good teams that have it and just know you’re going to get there, right? So it’s a mental thing but also you got to put in the work and the time and just getting to know each other off the ice, on the ice. It all plays a part. They always say the closer the team is, the better you’re going to play and that’s something we have to do and continue to do. I know this team. You can sense it already. They have that.”