Nico Daws & More Placed on Waivers, 5 Devils Skaters Clear

Yesterday, the New Jersey Devils placed five players on waivers with the intention to assign them to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League (AHL): forwards Angus Crookshank, Thomas Bordeleau, Brian Halonen, Zack MacEwen and defenseman Colton White.

Now, PuckPedia has reported that all five players cleared, meaning they’ll join the Comets. Not only is this great news for the Devils in terms of having extra depth, but it’s key for a Comets team that won just 31 of 72 games last season.

However, defenseman Calen Addison, goaltender Nico Daws and forwards Mike Hardman, Jonathan Gruden and Nathan Legare have also been placed on waivers. We’ll receive word on their status tomorrow (Monday, Oct. 6) around 2 PM EDT.

Daws is a clear notable here; he’s played 52 NHL games and certainly impressed at times. But with Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen in the mix, he fell out of favor and needs waivers to be sent down.

While there was no room for Saturday’s five waivers players to make the team out of camp, that does not mean they lack talent or skill. Crookshank had 40 points in 62 AHL games last season and has impressive speed. Bordeleau, a former second-round pick, showed flashes of NHL success in 2023-24 and has similarly been a great point producer in the AHL.

Halonen, arguably the most notable name on Saturday, has been one of the Devils’ best AHL goal scorers for a few seasons now and has a wicked one-timer that many argue deserves an extended NHL look. MacEwen was just recently acquired by the Devils for Kurtis MacDermid, and has played 237 career NHL games, primarily filling an enforcer role.

Lastly, White has played 84 career NHL games and is a solid depth defenseman in the event of needing an emergency call-up.

It’s important to note that there is a veteran limit in the AHL, meaning “a gameday lineup can feature a maximum of six skaters who have played in over 260 professional games”. If Gruden and Addison clear, that will put them exactly at six.

The Devils’ overall depth (and outlook for the Comets) are both much improved in knowing that these players have cleared waivers and remain in the organization. The Devils will open their season on Thursday, Oct. 9 on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Comets will get started Friday, Oct. 10 at home against the Cleveland Monsters.