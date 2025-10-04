Graves, MacEwen Among 17 Players on Waivers – 10/04/25

On Oct. 4, 2025, there were _ players placed on waivers as teams continue to cut players from their rosters ahead of the start of the season on Tuesday. Everybody who was on waivers on Oct. 3 cleared.

The New Jersey Devils placed forwards Thomas Bordeleau, Angus Crookshank, Zack MacEwen, Brian Halonen, and defenseman Colton White on waivers. Bordeleau, Crookshank, and Halonen were looking for full-time roles with the club, as was White. With MacEwen, he is hitting waivers one day after being acquired from the Ottawa Senators.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have waived defenseman Ryan Graves, who has four seasons left with a $4.5 million cap hit. Graves scored just 4 points in 61 games last season and struggled defensively. The Penguins have also waived forwards Boko Imama, Alexander Alexeyev, Samuel Poulin, and Rafael Harvey-Pinard. All four of those players were looking to get into an NHL role.

The Florida Panthers have placed defenseman Tobias Bjornfot on waivers, as well as goaltender Brandon Bussi. Both were brought into be organizational depth, and were not projected to make the roster.

The Dallas Stars have waived forward Cameron Hughes and defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok on waivers to report to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Texas Stars.

The Philadelphia Flyers have placed defenseman Dennis Gilbert on waivers with the hopes that he gets to be a mentor with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the young defensemen they have.

The San Jose Sharks have waived center Colin White, who played well within their organization last season.

Finally, the Utah Mammoth have placed forward Cameron Hebig on waivers, and he has been a great AHL player for the team for a number of years.