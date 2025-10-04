Senators News & Rumours: Youth, Veterans, and a Little Grit to Start the Season

The Ottawa Senators are putting the finishing touches on their roster, and the moves this past week tell you a lot about what kind of team they want to be. They’ve got a mix of raw youth, steady veterans, and a few new pieces meant to bring some teeth to the lineup. It’s a balancing act to ensure prospects receive meaningful minutes while maintaining a competitive NHL roster from the outset.

Fans who watch closely will notice a pattern: the Senators are becoming more patient with development, respect for experience, and a healthy dose of grit where it matters. Over the past while, it’s been working.

Training camp has gone by quickly. Coaches and management have had to juggle injuries, last-minute recalls, and roster limitations, all while determining who’s ready to take the next step. The moves made on Friday offer a clearer picture of the Senators’ priorities: the team wants to be competitive in Ottawa, of course, but it also wants to ensure its prospects in their American Hockey League (AHL) farm team – the Belleville Senators – are getting the ice time they need to develop into NHL players.

Item One: Senators Prospects Head Back to Belleville

On Friday, the Senators sent five young players back to AHL Belleville: Jorian Donovan, Tomas Hamara, Hunter Shepard, Oskar Pettersson, and Tyler Boucher. Donovan, 21, had a brief recall earlier in the week but returns after a solid 2024–25 season in Belleville, where he scored three goals, added nine assists, and collected 83 penalty minutes. Hamara, fresh off a strong Ontario Hockey League (OHL) season with the Brantford Bulldogs, will spend most of the season developing in the minors. Goaltender Hunter Shepard seems firmly planted as the No. 4 netminder, meaning NHL minutes will be limited.

Jorian Donovan, Hamilton Bulldogs (Image courtesy of Hamilton Bulldogs)

Pettersson and Boucher were also called up briefly, but the Senators want them to play bigger minutes in Belleville rather than sit on the bench in Ottawa. Pettersson put up nine goals and six assists last season; Boucher had five goals and five assists. These moves make sense — they keep the NHL roster competitive while giving prospects key roles where they can learn the pro game. Ottawa’s pipeline is growing stronger, and they’re using it smartly.

Item Two: Nick Jensen Ready to Return

Veteran defenseman Nick Jensen is expected to suit up Saturday for the preseason finale against the Montreal Canadiens. Jensen, 35, has been recovering from offseason hip surgery and missed earlier camp games, including Thursday’s matchup against the St. Louis Blues. Head coach Travis Green says he’s trending in the right direction, and Jensen confirmed he’ll be on the ice this weekend.

His return is a big deal. Jensen brings stability and experience to the blue line, giving the coaches one last chance to test pairings before Opening Night. Assuming he stays healthy, he’ll be ready for Thursday’s opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning, giving the Senators’ younger blueliners a veteran to lean on and a steadying presence for the team overall.

Item Three: Kurtis MacDermid Joins the Senators

Ottawa also added some muscle Friday, trading for defenseman Kurtis MacDermid from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Zack MacEwen. MacDermid is a physical presence who hits hard and blocks shots — the kind of defenseman who changes the tone of a game. Last season with New Jersey, he had 40 hits, eight blocked shots, and 23 penalty minutes in 23 games. Offense isn’t his game, but Ottawa is hoping his toughness will help protect teammates and shore up the penalty kill.

Kurtis MacDermid came from the New Jersey Devils in a trade.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The move shows Ottawa’s philosophy in action: while prospects develop in Belleville, the NHL roster requires experience, toughness, and reliability. MacDermid isn’t flashy, but he’s the kind of piece a coach trusts in key situations, and that’s exactly what the Senators need.

What’s Next for Ottawa?

With these moves in place, the Senators are set to finalize lines, defensive pairings, and special teams before the Tampa Bay opener. The kids in Belleville will continue to learn in key roles, and when the time comes, they’ll be ready to step up.

Veterans like Jensen, and new additions like MacDermid, will bring leadership and grit. Ottawa is trying to field a team that is both competitive right now and smart about developing the next generation. If they’ve done their job, this season should give fans flashes of speed, skill, and physicality — and maybe a glimpse of a team starting to find its identity again.