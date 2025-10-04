5 Edmonton Oilers’ Predictions for 2025-26

This is what we’ve been waiting for. The 2025-26 season is here. In just a few short days, the Edmonton Oilers will open their 46th season at home to the Calgary Flames on Oct 8. There will be a mix of new faces on the Oilers, including Andrew Mangiapane, and set to join him either right away or during the season will be Ike Howard, Alec Ragula and possibly goaltender Connor Ingram. Does the team have what it takes to make another run to the Stanley Cup Final and win it all this season? I won’t be predicting that. But I will make five predictions for the Oilers in 2025-26 that could very well come true.

1. Connor McDavid Will Sign for Two Years

The biggest question of the Oilers’ preseason will soon be answered. For my first prediction, Oilers captain Connor McDavid signs a two-year deal to stay with the club. I’m predicting two years because this feels like it’s the time remaining on the window for the Oilers to win the Stanley Cup. McDavid will only sign for a limited time because he will be watching how much the salary cap increases over the next few seasons. With revenues increasing all over the NHL, there’s a good chance McDavid may eventually reach the $20M a season plateau. Will it be with the Oilers? Only time will tell.

2. The Oilers Will Have a New Starting Goalie at Playoff Time

The recent trade for Ingram isn’t meant to be the be-all-end-all solution to the Oilers’ goaltending situation. It’s meant to bring depth to the organization because both Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard will be unrestricted free agents (UFAs) by the end of the season. Oilers general manager Stan Bowman is smart and calculating, and even though he’s been endorsing both Skinner and Pickard early in training camp, you can bet that his radar will be up combing for a new starting goaltender for the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. If any team falters and becomes a seller by the trade deadline in March, expect Bowman to pounce and have a new starter between the pipes for the final few weeks of the season.

3. Matthew Savoie Will Be a Finalist for the Calder Trophy

With only five regular-season games under his belt, Savoie will be eligible for the Calder Trophy in 2025-26. There’s a good chance that he’ll be in the conversation when all is said and done.

Matthew Savoie, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The kid is ready to go, and if there’s any possibility that he becomes one of Leon Draisaitl’s go-to wingers, you can bet that Savoie will be racking up the points. Savoie is the real deal and a fresh injection of youth into a veteran lineup. When all is said and done, there’s a very good chance he’ll be one of the three finalists for the Calder Trophy.

4. Trent Frederic and Andrew Mangiapane Will Both Score 20-Plus Goals

Trent Frederic has been a steady presence on the wing beside McDavid and Draisaitl all preseason. There’s a good chance he turns into the second coming of Pat Maroon and Milan Lucic, just because he’ll be playing on a line with McDavid so often. Depending on the health of injured forward Zach Hyman, Frederic could get off to a fast start being on the top line, and even if he’s moved down to the third-line centre spot, he’ll still be producing and could score 20 goals this season.

Meanwhile, winger Andrew Mangiapane will be riding the enthusiasm of being back in Alberta and will return to the form that saw him score 35 goals with the Calgary Flames in 2021-22. Mangiapane should mainly see second-line minutes this season, and if he gets hot early, he will get some looks on the second power-play unit. Expect the former Flame and Washington Capital to relish the position he’s in on a Stanley Cup contender, rising to the occasion with a 20-goal season.

5. The Oilers Will Finish First in the Pacific Division

The Oilers have never won the Pacific Division, but 2025-26 will be a special season for the Northern Alberta NHL squad when they finally break through to top the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings for the division crown. The Oilers have been knocking at the door the past three seasons, and 2025-26 will finally be their time. This is a team that is solely focused on winning the Stanley Cup, but a Pacific Division crown will also be a nice touch for a fan base obsessed with hanging more banners from the rafters at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Any More Predictions?

I don’t have a crystal ball or anything like that, but I get the feeling this is going to be a special season in Oil Country. Winning the Stanley Cup would certainly be icing on the cake for the Oilers in 2025-26, but we’ll leave that prediction for another day and time. Based on the injection of youth and enthusiasm into the lineup, plus the motivation of McDavid, Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and company to win now, it’s going to be a season full of fireworks in Edmonton. In the meantime, what are your predictions for the Edmonton Oilers this season? Let us know in the comment section below.