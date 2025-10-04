Zegras, Konecny Shootout Magic Propels Flyers Past Devils in Preseason Finale

As a result of the Philadelphia Phillies’ Major League Baseball playoff contest, the nearby Philadelphia Flyers moved their matchup against the New Jersey Devils to an early 12:30 PM start. The Devils iced a roster consisting mostly of American Hockey League (AHL) players, but it was an exciting game nonetheless, needing a shootout for the Flyers to be able to grab a 4-3 victory.

Related: Devils’ Arseny Gritsyuk Exhibiting Signs of Successful NHL Future

The first period was relatively uneventful until the final five minutes. First, the Devils had an extended shift in the offensive zone and capitalized as Kevin Rooney deflected an Ethan Edwards wrister through. But the Flyers had an immediate answer: Jett Luchanko fed Travis Sanheim, who ripped it past Jake Allen to knot it up.

Travis Sanheim, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Devils started the second on the man advantage and quickly capitalized as Shane Lachance dished in-tight to Lenni Hameenaho for an easy tap-in. But once again, the Flyers had an immediate answer, scoring a power play goal of their own with a Travis Konecny wrist shot.

Chances went back-and-forth in the third as both goaltenders stood tall, until ~9 minutes left when Flyers netminder Dan Vladar made a crucial error and found himself fumbling the puck behind the net. Arseny Gritsyuk quickly pounced on it, saucing it to Paul Cotter who hit the empty net and made it 3-2 Devils.

The Flyers pulled their netminder and promptly tied it up as Konecny wired in his second of the night. The ensuing overtime session featured multiple Grade A chances for both sides, but it took a shootout to decide the final result. The Devils were unable to score, while Trevor Zegras and Konecny found twine to give the Flyers a 4-3 victory.

This officially marks the end of the preseason. Both teams will play on the road, Thursday, Oct. 9: the Flyers take on the Panthers (7:00 PM EDT); the Devils face the Hurricanes (7:30 PM EDT).