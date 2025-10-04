Predators Claw Out 3-2 Overtime Win Over Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes, in their final preseason tuneup, traveled to Music City to take on the Nashville Predators. Rod Brind’Amour’s side was looking for its second preseason win before games start to count on Thursday, Oct. 9. However, the Predators had other ideas as they ended up winning the game 3-2 in overtime. The Hurricanes finish the preseason 1-4-1, and now all focus will be on the home/season opener against the New Jersey Devils. Before that, though, how did the Predators win?

Game Recap

The Hurricanes started the scoring in the first period after a nifty pass from captain Jordan Staal to Jordan Martinook. The Jordans were able to cap off a great play, started by netminder Pyotr Kochetkov, from behind his own net. He was able to get the puck out to Staal, who went the other way and placed the puck on Martinook’s stick, who would score on Juuse Saros. However, that lead would last less than four minutes when Jonathan Marchessault tied the game up on the first of two power play goals in the game for the Predators. The first period ended tied 1-1, with the home team leading in shots on goal, 9-8.

Related: Nashville Predators 2025-26 Roster Projection 1.0

The second period did not see as many goals, but the Predators did claim their first lead of the game in the first five minutes of the middle frame. Former Hurricanes player Tyson Jost ended up scoring on his old team, as he was claimed off waivers by Nashville on Wednesday. Then, a few days later, he gave his new team the lead, making it 2-1 going into the final period.

Tyson Jost, Carolina Hurricanes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The third period was tense as the Hurricanes were trying their hardest to score the tying goal, as they were down 2-1 for most of the period. As time wound down, it seemed they did not have any answer for Saros. However, they capitalized on a Predators turnover, and Seth Jarvis, with a nifty backhand shot, beat Saros to tie the game 2-2 with just a little over five minutes left in regulation. Out of 12 total shots in the period (six each on both sides), it was the biggest one, which sent the game into overtime.

Related: Givani Smith Adds Grit to Hurricanes’ Depth

The Hurricanes committed a penalty in overtime, which was a costly one as Joakim Kemell made them pay, scoring the Predators’ second power-play goal of the game. Another former Hurricanes player, Brady Skjei, provided the primary assist as Kemell scored at the 4:44 mark to claim the win for the home side. The comeback for the Hurricanes fell short as they wrapped up their 2025 preseason.

The Hurricanes begin their regular season on Thursday, Oct. 9, against the New Jersey Devils with puck drop being scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Regarding the Predators, they begin their season on Oct. 9 as well, as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Their puck drop will be at 8 p.m. Eastern.