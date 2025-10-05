Blues Blank Blackhawks in 4-0 Preseason Finale Win

The Chicago Blackhawks and the St. Louis Blues faced off for the second time in what was the final game of the preseason.

In their last meeting, the Blackhawks won 4-2 on Sept. 27. However, in this matchup, the Blackhawks iced a more AHL-centered lineup, having recalled eight players and signed three others to a PTO (Professional Tryout) from the Rockford IceHogs on the morning of Oct. 4. Meanwhile, the Blues’ lineup had some starters in their lineup, like Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours. Still, each team’s roster had the same objective: to impress their organizations before it gets real.

Yet, it was St. Louis who shutout the Blackhawks 4-0 at the United Center.

Game Recap

The Blackhawks had a strong start to the game, outshooting the Blues 3-0, but after Chicago’s Brett Seney took a penalty, the Blues began to pick up the pace, but the Blackhawks were able to kill two penalties. Both goaltenders, Arvid Soderblom and Joel Hofer, had good starts. But St. Louis had the edge in shots on goal (9-6) to end a scoreless first period.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki put the Blues up 1-0 in the second period off a bit of an odd shot that slid behind Soderblom. From there, the Blues upped the ante, and it paid off again as they made it 2-0 off a goal from Milan Lucic, where Soderblom looked like he was screened. They continued to pile it on with a redirection from Robert Thomas to make it 3-0 with less than two minutes left in the period. It was a dominant period for the Blues, during which the Hawks managed only two shots on goal, both from Lukas Reichel and Martin Misiak.

Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

There was an early power play opportunity for the Blackhawks in the third period off a roughing penalty by Pius Suter that wasn’t answered. But Otto Stenberg answered on the Blues’ power play to make it 4-0, and that was all it took for the preseason finale.

Related: Wild Stump Blackhawks 3-2, the Tale of Special Teams



For the Blackhawks, there wasn’t much going on for them at all. They were 0/3 on their power play and got outplayed and outshot 31-18. The Blues had their number tonight, and it wasn’t the note that Chicago’s players fighting for a roster spot wanted to leave on.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks will begin their season with a two-game road trip, starting with the Florida Panthers on Oct. 7 and then the Boston Bruins, before hosting their home opener on Oct. 11 against the Montreal Canadiens. Meanwhile, the Blues will start their season at home against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 9 before heading to Canada to face the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks.

Chicago and St. Louis won’t have to wait long to see each other again, as they are set to face each other on Oct. 15, and the next one will count.