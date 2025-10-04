Wild Stump Blackhawks 3-2, the Tale of Special Teams

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Minnesota Wild on Friday, Oct 3. It was the fifth preseason game for the Hawks and the sixth and final game for the Wild before the regular season commences. Before this contest, the Blackhawks were 2-2 in the preseason, including a 4-1 win over the Wild on Sunday, Sept. 28. The Wild, on the other hand, were 2-2-1.

The Blackhawks and the Wild both dressed what will likely be close to their opening night roster for this contest. On the Chicago side, defenseman Alex Vlasic was out with a lower body injury. The Wild were missing veteran forward Mats Zuccarello and defenseman Jonas Brodin to injuries.

Chicago Blackhawks’ Alex Vlasic is currently out with a lower body injury. (Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images)

As it turns out, the Wild scored three power play goals while the Blackhawks scored none in a 3-2 loss. It was the power play that took the day for the Wild. Here’s what transpired.

Game Recap

The Blackhawks opened up the scoring in the first period with a goal by Frank Nazar. He was assisted by his usual linemates, Tyler Bertuzzi and Teuvo Teravainen. It was a pretty play by the second line, and Nazar’s fourth goal of the preseason.

Frank Nazar scores his 4th goal of the preseason against Minnesota. He’s on fire. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/dvKuiPCjzQ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 4, 2025

Less than four minutes later, the Blackhawks added to their lead. This time it was captain Nick Foligno who deflected a shot by young defenseman Sam Rinzel. The secondary assist went to Nolan Allan. It was Foligno’s first goal of the preseason, but Rinzel’s third assist.

Nick Foligno redirects Sam Rinzel's shot from the point for his first goal of the preseason. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/O8BtoY2WnZ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 4, 2025

At the beginning of the second period the Wild were given a power play off a tripping penalty by Blackhawks’ Andre Burakovsky. The capitalized, with Vladimir Tarasenko scoring on the man advantage. He was assisted by Matt Boldy and Zeev Buium on the play.

VLADI WHAT A BEAUTY pic.twitter.com/zZyfMN7gb3 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 4, 2025

The Blackhawks got themselves into some more penalty trouble, and Joel Eriksson Ek found the back of the net on yet another power play. He was assisted by Boldy and Buium, same as on the Tarasenko goal.

ANOTHER POWER PLAY GOAL pic.twitter.com/M8hVX5IzFo — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 4, 2025

The second frame continued with even more penalties on both sides. But the Wild were the only ones that seemed to be able to score on their power plays. This goal was credited to Ryan Hartman (assists by Kirill Kaprizov and Marco Rossi), but it actually went in off defenseman Wyatt Kaiser’s skate.

WE TAKE THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/YkJpIS6geY — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) October 4, 2025

Despite 16 shots on goal in the third period and the goaltender Spencer Knight pulled with over two minutes to go, the Blackhawks couldn’t get the equalizer. Final score Wild 3 and the Blackhawks 2.

What’s Next

The Blackhawks have one more exhibition game on Saturday (Oct. 4), where they will host the St Louis Blues. But head coach Jeff Blashill indicated earlier this week it will be more bubble players trying to make the team than the regular starters. The Hawks will take on the defending champion Florida Panthers in Sunrise for their first regular season game on Tuesday, Oct. 7.

Meanwhile, the Wild head to St. Louis to face the Blues for their 2025-26 season debut on Thursday, Oct. 9.