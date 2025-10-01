Red Wings Penalty Kill Stumps Blackhawks in 3-1 Win

The Chicago Blackhawks concluded their fourth preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings, and it was one where they dressed most of what is assumed to be their opening night roster.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings were coming off a back-to-back where they lost 2-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 29. Because of the back-to-back, it meant that two of Detroit’s biggest forwards, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, were unavailable.

Despite that, the Red Wings came out victorious in a 3-1 win.

Game Recap

The Red Wings opened up the scoring four minutes into the game with a goal by J.T. Compher after Connor Bedard and Connor Murphy mishandled the puck, which Elmer Söderblom took advantage of and got the puck to Compher.

Detroit made it 2-0 after Michael Brandsegg-Nygård was left all alone in the slot after some giveaways from the Blackhawks in the defensive zone. At that point, Detroit had two goals on six shots. The first period ended with Chicago outshooting Detroit 9-8, but the Red Wings did carry most of the play to start, and the Blackhawks could not convert on a power-play opportunity off a high-sticking penalty from Shai Buium.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Detroit Red Wings (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In the second period, the Blackhawks got another power play off a roughing penalty by Jacob Bernard-Docker, but were unable to get on the board. Detroit got its first power play of the game 10 minutes into the second period after Jason Dickinson took a slashing penalty, but they got no dice.

The Blackhawks got another power-play where they sustained good pressure, but didn’t convert. Just after the power play expired, Jonatan Berggren, as he was getting out of the penalty box, stripped the puck away from Sam Rinzel, and Lucas Raymond was able to make it 3-0 for the Red Wings. It wasn’t the most disciplined period, as there were four penalties (three by Detroit), but the Wings’ penalty kill held strong.

Colton Dach got the Blackhawks on the board early in the third period to make it 3-1, and although they tried to rally, as they started putting more pressure on goalie Cam Talbot (who was solid), and got yet another power play opportunity. However, the fact that Chicago was awarded six power plays and came up empty was the story of Detroit’s win.

What’s Next?

The Blackhawks have two preseason games remaining, with a back-to-back set for Friday (Oct. 3) and Saturday (Oct. 4) in Chicago against the Minnesota Wild and the St. Louis Blues.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings have two preseason games remaining as well, with both games against the Toronto Maple Leafs.